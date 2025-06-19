Appointment of regional illegal vapes investigator expected

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

An investigator to hunt down organised crime groups involved in supplying illegal tobacco and vapes across Gwent could be appointed in the near future.

Trading Standards Wales, the body representing trading standards teams based in local authorities across the country, already has a regional investigation team based with Newport City Council.

Councillors in neighbouring Monmouthshire have been told that could now be expanded amid increased concern at the importation of illegal vapes following the UK wide ban on single use vapes.

Funding

Gareth Walters, trading standards manager for Monmouthshire County Council, said funding from HM Revenue and Customs, to enforce the importation of goods, allocated to Wales has previously been used to support the regional investigation team.

“There is a regional investigation team in Newport and they are looking to appoint a regional tobacco and vape lead, the two issues go hand in hand,” Mr Walters told the council’s performance and overview scrutiny committee.

He said “touch wood” Monmouthshire officers usually only need to visit “one or two premises” related to illegal products but said: “Colleagues in Newport and Caerphilly get them all over the place.

“They walk and speak to the person there who will be just filling in for the day, they don’t know who owns the shop and it’s part of a much bigger organised crime issue that is being looked at.”

Resources

Jill Bond, Labour councillor for Caldicot West End, asked if the trading standards department has “enough resources” for the single use vapes ban that was brought in from June 1.

Mr Walters said the Welsh Government had produced material to advise retailers and he was comfortable they are aware of the legislation with officers having visited shops to explain the changes.

He said: “National chain retailers are very aware, the smaller ones that are part of a wider association have a fairly good grasp and some of the smaller independents need just that little bit of support and advice. From that perspective I’m not unduly concerned.”

But Mr Walters said he is concerned at attempts by manufacturers to alter their devices to “circumvent” the legislation and the importation of online goods, without being properly declared, at UK ports.

