Apprenticeships for students must be promoted – Senedd committee

The Senedd’s Economy Committee has concluded that schools, colleges, employers and the Welsh Government must work together to introduce apprenticeships as a strong start to a career, after it found there was a “shocking” lack of awareness surrounding such qualifications.

The Committee heard evidence from apprentices and apprenticeship providers, and has set out recommendations for the Welsh Government to help people make better choices about their education and training in its latest report, Apprenticeship Pathways .

The Committee has said that people will improve their skills and their ability to earn a living if the Welsh Government increases awareness of apprenticeships and encourages more people to follow them, creating a more productive workforce and boosting the economy.

Awareness

Matt, who followed an apprenticeship at Coleg Gower, and gave evidence to the Committee, said: “Awareness is the biggest issue.

“I had no idea that apprenticeships existed, what they lead to, or that they are equivalent to a GCSE. When I was unemployed, nobody in the job center mentioned them — and I didn’t see a single poster or hear about them from employers either.

“I am now a senior healthcare assistant, and I had to either have a Level 3 qualification or be prepared to study for one. Although senior managers support this, many line managers do not understand how apprenticeships work or how to properly support staff.

“These qualifications are ideal for people like me who have left school with nothing. Through my apprenticeship at Gower College and support from Swansea Bay University Health Board, I gained GCSEs in Maths and English and new skills for my job, and I am now studying for a nursing degree. It has taken me from no qualifications to university.”

The Committee heard that many learners are not aware of alternative routes to employment, and pursue further academic studies even though they could be much happier, more successful and more suitable on the vocational route.

Recommendations

The Committee has made a number of recommendations to the Welsh Government on apprenticeship routes, calling for the following:

Better engagement and promotion of apprenticeships as a viable education route for students. The Welsh Government should work with schools, colleges and employers to introduce vocational courses as a quality option

Faster progress in developing a vocational education and training strategy

Addressing barriers to recruiting and retaining skilled apprenticeship assessors and trainers

Investigate increases to pay for apprenticeships as part of the fair work agenda.

Andrew RT Davies MP, Chair of the Senate Economy, Trade and Rural Affairs Committee said: “For many people, apprenticeships can be an excellent choice. They combine learning and earning income, work and training. The apprentices who gave evidence enjoyed their courses and are doing well as a result.

“However, we heard that there are many challenges facing people who want to do an apprenticeship, especially in terms of understanding and using the apprenticeship system itself. For young people, the academic path is clear, and schools work hard to prepare the way for their students and encourage them to move on to A Level and degree courses, but this is not the case with apprenticeships.

“We are calling on the Welsh Government to work with schools, colleges and employers to ensure that the apprenticeship route is promoted to everyone as a quality option, which is highly respected.

“The benefits for apprentices, employers and the economy are huge if we can get this right in Wales.”

The Welsh Government says: “We will consider the Committee’s report and recommendations and respond in due course.

“Apprenticeships are promoted through our annual marketing campaigns and through various organizations including employers, contracted providers, colleges and Careers Wales who are linked with all secondary schools across Wales and offer careers guidance to all young people before they leave school. Our core funding for apprenticeships has risen from £97m a year in 2020 to £144m a year in the most recent budget.”

