Approval granted for castle refurbishments with Levelling Up funding

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A council call for new access to local castle as part of a wider ‘levelling-up’ scheme has been backed by its planners.

Pembrokeshire County Council, through agent Asbri Planning, sought approval for the construction of a new access gate, steps and associated works at Castle Back, Haverfordwest.

A supporting statement said: “The development proposed forms part of the wider Haverfordwest Castle Square, Castle Link & Wayfinding Project, which comprised the design and construction of a series of enhancement and drainage improvement works to Castle Square and Castle Link (Castle Back steps etc) hard landscaping/public realm, combined with dedicated wayfinding provisions to guide people from across the town (including the train station, transport hub and other locations) towards the castle.

“The overarching project has been shaped by, and responded to, particular funding stream from the Levelling-Up Funding (LUF) and Town Improvement Grants, etc.”

Permission

It added: “The application seeks full planning permission for the works to the rear of the building known as the Old Print Room, Castle Back, Haverfordwest and relates to the demolition of the existing gate piers and archway together with the removal of the palisade fencing which form the current gate.

“The above will be replaced with a new stone gate piers which will interface with existing boundary wall and building to create a 1,900mm opening which will accommodate a 2,100mm steel galvanised powder coated gate which will be Umbra Grey in colour (RAL 7022) as well as the construction of three new access steps which replace the existing steps from Castle Back into the site.”

An officer report recommending approval said: “The proposed construction of new access gate, steps and associated works, will all be external alterations, repair and enhancement of a derelict connective route between the town centre and castle, which is an area that holds historic character and has potential to enhance the use of the historic town and sits within a very prominent location.

“The alterations are in keeping with the traditional characteristics and matches the existing character of the site and is therefore acceptable.”

Approved

The application was conditionally approved.

The successful Levelling Up Fund application announced in late 2021 included adding to ongoing improvements at Haverfordwest Castle to create an outdoor performance area, renovation of the jail, and perimeter walks with a direct link to the town centre via Bridge Street, and on to the Western Quayside and Riverside via a ‘signature bridge’.

Due to budget savings, the council later removed the Bridge Street link and walkways – replacing it with an alternative link via Castle Square and Castle back.

The ‘gaol visitor experience’ is intended to be the centrepiece of the Heart of Pembrokeshire scheme.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

