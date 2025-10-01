Approval granted for works on one of Wales’ first coaching inns

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Works on one of Wales’ first coaching inns, which may have originated as a ‘grog shop’ as early as 1105, have been given the go-ahead by county planners.

In an application to Ceredigion County Council, Wells Jones of the Cliff Hotel, Gwbert sought permission for new replacement toilets and a store to rear with patio area above at the Black Lion Hotel, High Street, along with minor internal alterations and associated works, and an associated listed building consent.

A supporting statement through agent Archi-Tech said the three-storey Grade-II-listed Black Lion building, dating to 1761 was “probably built over two or three Medieval burgage plots, as the principal coaching inn of Cardigan.”

Modern features

The application continued: “Whilst much of the interior has altered, conveying modern day features, Georgian and Victorian nuances exist throughout the building.

“The Black Lion hotel has experienced much change over its lifetime and has evolved as a building of different periods and styles.

“The significance of the affected fabric is generally low and the proposals do not affect the exterior or interior aesthetic or design qualities of the historic assets.

“There is great capacity for change on account of the substantial, unsatisfactory alterations already previously carried out. The proposed layout reconfiguration will not compromise or result in the loss of historic detail especially in the already modernised part of the building.

“Care is needed to ensure that key features from each period are retained.”

‘Communal value’

It finished: “In terms of the communal value, the proposals to upgrade and improve facilities will make it a more pleasant experience for users, re-opening the building once again for the townspeople to enjoy and appreciate their heritage and to encourage tourism in the area.”

An officer recommendation of approval for the scheme, in the town’s conservation area, said: “It is reputed that the Black Lion Inn was established in the 12th century as a single-roomed ‘grogshop’ in 1105, became one of the first coaching inns in Wales and was enlarged in the 17th century. To the rear and side were a coach house and mews for stabling the horses.

“Today the building’s brick frontage is visible on the three-storey façade, but in 1950 historic photographs show that it was rendered.”

The scheme was supported by Cardigan Town Council, but concerns were initially raised about the impact on access to an adjacent property by a neighbour, the report said, adding: “The current proposals provide a space immediately behind the adjacent property and access along the side of the proposed extension.”

The report concluded: “The building was allowed to deteriorate to a poor condition in parts due to neglect and a lack of maintenance. In addition to this, parts have undergone alterations which have affected their character and significance, as well as the original layout of the building.”

The application was conditionally approved.

Mr Wells Jones owns many local hotels including The Cliff Hotel and Spa and The Gwbert Hotel & Flat Rock Bistro in neighbouring Gwbert, and the Harbourmaster Hotel, Aberaeron.