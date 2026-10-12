Archaeological trial trenches approved for solar farm cable route

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Archaeologists will dig targeted trial trenches along a route planned for underground cables serving a solar farm after a possible Roman camp was identified on historic maps.

Anglesey councillors have approved a 2.5km cable route for Parc Solar Traffwll despite concerns about its potential impact on buried heritage.

Concerns were raised by Bryngwran Community Council over the proposed route passing through “areas of known or potential archaeological interest”.

It stated: “Insufficient archaeological assessment has been undertaken to demonstrate that buried heritage assets would not be adversely affected.”

A planning report had noted: “A more sensitive section of the route is identified at Caer Elen Farm, where historic mapping records a possible Roman camp and associated features, although no surface remains are now visible due to later disturbance.

“The cable route may cross the edge of this former enclosure, and there is potential for sub-surface archaeological remains to survive.”

The cable route would run from the northern outskirts of Llanfihangel yn Nhowyn east towards the southern edge of Bryngwran, running directly south of the A55 with the Afon Crigyll at the eastern section.

The cables would be ducted, inside a 400mm and 700mm wide approximately one meter deep trench.

The route would cross three sections of highway including Minffordd Road, Lon Cymunod and Lon Pont Cymunod.

Speaking at the meeting Jane Papenfus, head of project development at Low Carbon, said Parc Solar Traffwll already had permission from the Welsh Ministers including a cable route from Caergeiliog sub-station running wholly within the public highway.

“The alternative section crossing farm land close to the A55 would remove around 2km of cable route installation works from local roads, meaning less disruption for local residents, businesses and road users,” she said.

“On archaeology we recognise that this is a landscape with history including past finds in the A55 corridor.

“Heneb [archaeological expert group] has reviewed the proposals in detail. We are committed to following all of their advice, including pre-start trial trenching, in a specific location and an archaeologist watching brief along the whole off road section of the cable route.”

“Any remains found would be properly investigated and recorded under a scheme agreed with Heneb and secured by pre commencement condition.”

‘Safeguarded’

She alo noted Natural Resources Wales and council ecologists had “raised no objections”. Protected species and the triple SSI would also be “safeguarded throughout”.

Instead of 2km of work along Lon Bach and Afon Goch drilling would be done under Minffordd Road “to keep it open” she added.

Two road crossings will be licensed by the highways department and controlled by a traffic plan, with access kept open for homes and businesses.

“This is simply a less disruptive way to connect a consented solar farm that will generate enough clean electricity to power 11,600 homes on Ynys Mon,” she said.

Head of Environment and Planning Rhys Lloyd Jones said: “Heneb has assessed the plan and does not raise any objections provided there is a written scheme of investigation and archaeological and mitigation.

“Special attention is given to the area near Caer Elen Farm where targeted trial trenches need to be excavated. Officers are satisfied that archaeological interests can be properly protected through the conditions.”

He also noted the permission already granted.

“In a fall back position they could develop this along the highway, this application is an improvement on that,” he said.

“Officers were satisfied there would be no significant adverse ecological effect nor on transport with temporary effects being mitigated.”

Objections

Local member Cllr Neville Evans said the area had “much historical interest” adding “you don’t know what you will find until you start digging,” he said.

He also noted there had been “significant objections” against the application and the solar park.

A Cllr Dougie Fowlie added: “Obviously there are strong feelings against the solar park.

“What the officers say is we have to consider this application based on merit. It is going to be 2km less of cabling, with less destruction.” He felt the report had addressed the issues through the policies.

Deputy leader Cllr Robin Williams said he “objected to solar development on agricultural land.

“That is something the executive has been against, but we have to be pragmatic.

“As far as this is concerned, the permission is already in place to put cables along the main road. If we reject this, if it went to appeal, we’d get costs against us and it would go ahead any way.

“Any development less of an issue for local people is something to approve, Taking it across the fields makes more sense.”

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