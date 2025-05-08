Archbishop faces backlash after publication of critical reports

Martin Shipton

The Archbishop of Wales, Andy John, is suffering a serious backlash following the publication of critical reports on the running of his home cathedral in Bangor.

Independent investigators reported incidents of inappropriate sexual behaviour and other serious safeguarding concerns that left people feeling unsafe.

The cathedral had been led by its Sub Dean Sion Rhys Evans, whose appointment by the Archbishop had been controversial and who eventually left his post under a cloud after 10 months gardening amid concerns about alleged financial irregularities and other matters.

Nation.Cymru has been contacted by Church in Wales insiders with further information following our recent coverage of the situation. They gave us the information on condition that they were not named.

Tense

One told us: “Last Sunday there was a meeting of the [cathedral] congregation following the release of the report of the visitation [an inquiry into the running of the cathedral]. A tense and difficult meeting. The process of the whole investigation was seriously criticised.

“The Archbishop was asked repeatedly why Sion Rhys Evans had left and he responded ‘he resigned’. People laughed.

“The first of the reports into cathedral culture just gave the recommendations. No analysis of their findings which led to the recommendations. People strongly suspect that the Archbishop was criticised which is why it was made public.

“One person commenting on this said he was saddened that there was no mention or acknowledgment of the suffering and trauma which people in the cathedral had endured and continue to endure. It will take a long time to heal. It was as though it never happened. At this there was spontaneous applause lasting about a minute.

“Another said angrily the problem goes to the very top, pointing at the Archbishop.

“After the meeting comments ranged from the Chapter and Archbishop not being aware of their legal duties under the Equality Act 2010 to make reasonable adjustments so as not to disadvantage those with disabilities or who are neurodiverse. That the way this latest crisis was being handled was a repeat of what happened when the two previous Deans, Sue Jones and Kathy Jones, left.

“Incompetence and pastoral failure from the so-called chief pastor. People have had enough and many after the meeting were saying he must resign. Nothing will change while he is there.”

Overrode

Another Church in Wales insider, who also wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I can confirm that Andy overrode the usual process of discernment for potential ordinands and that he allowed Sion Rhys Evans to proceed with priest training despite the official discernment panel rejecting his application. I can also confirm Sion’s appointment as Sub Dean because he couldn’t be appointed Dean and that he remained Diocesan Secretary. [There has been criticism that Sion Rhys Evans was allowed to hold both posts simultaneously, on the grounds of conflict of interest.]

“These processes are in place to stop unsuitable people from becoming priests – a process that if it had been followed would have avoided the current scandal and crisis.

“The current Cathedral Chapter (ie the management board of any cathedral) has stayed silent and compliant ever since Sion was appointed Sub Dean despite knowing and being concerned about many of the issues which have come to light. Their silence and lack of action make them complicit and also throw a shadow of doubt over their ability to take the cathedral forward under new leadership.”

The insider went on to provide information about the departure of a former Dean of Bangor Cathedral, Dr Sue Jones.

Tensions

They stated: “In early February 2015 the cathedral congregation were shocked to hear that their well liked and respected dean was to take a three month sabbatical. She never returned to her duties at Bangor. The real reasons why were never publicly explained but the staff were aware of tensions between the dean and the canon precentor, Rev David Fisher. “Sue claimed David was not up to the job; David claimed Sue was bullying him. Sue had asked the Church in Wales’ HR department in Cardiff to conduct a formal review of David’s competence.

“The day the HR officer was due to arrive in Bangor, Andy intervened and cancelled the review. Instead he asked the late Rev Dr Gareth Lloyd Jones – a highly respected retired Old Testament scholar from Bangor University – to conduct an investigation. Gareth had no HR experience whatsoever. Those who have read his report say that it contains very little in terms of evidence in favour of either allegation. He himself told a friend that it was more of a ‘she said; he said’ situation. The terms of reference given to Gareth by Andy were so narrow that no other members of staff were to be questioned by him. Those staff members would have overwhelmingly supported the incompetence narrative.

“In a meeting with Andy following Gareth’s completion of his report, Sue was given an ultimatum. She could take a three month sabbatical or she would be suspended. She was given 24 hours to think about her decision. A third person was present in that meeting – Rev Nigel Williams, then and current Dean of St Asaph Cathedral, invited there as Sue’s friend and witness. Those who have read the report categorically said that there was nothing in it which would warrant a suspension.

“Sue decided upon the sabbatical but never returned. In the early period of her absence and in order to try and placate an angry and distressed cathedral congregation, Sue’s sabbatical was explained as an opportunity for her to recover from exhaustion and illness following a busy Christmas period.

“On three occasions it was reported publicly to the congregation that there were concerns about Sue’s health. All three statements ultimately came from Andy. First, in a cathedral congregational meeting Archdeacon Paul Davies (now a bishop in London) referred to Sue as being ‘exhausted’ after a busy Christmas period and that she needed rest. Secondly, a note, signed by Andy, was included in the cathedral newsletter on February 1 which referred to the sabbatical as being an opportunity to ‘allow her to restore energies after what has been an exhausting period’. Thirdly, a statement prepared by the two cathedral wardens was read to the congregation following a meeting they had with Andy in which they were seeking clarification about the circumstances of Sue’s sabbatical.

“Again concerns about Sue’s health were mentioned in that statement, which reflected the substance of the private meeting between Andy and the wardens.

“Sue herself, though, insists she wasn’t ill nor so exhausted that she needed three months off work. None of her staff, who worked closely with her over that Christmas period, thought she was ill or exhausted. Did Andy know something no one else knew about her health? Was Sue choosing to keep any health issues private? If so, Andy was breaking confidentiality in releasing that information.

“Sue took her case to an Employment Tribunal. She was offered £15,000 by the Church in Wales to settle the case but refused. She did eventually settle out of court but had to sign a non disclosure agreement and therefore no details of the settlement have come to light. She is now Dean of Liverpool Cathedral, the Church of England’s largest cathedral.

“Andy John’s failures as a manager are plain for all to see. While it is Sion Rhys Evans who has failed as leader of Bangor Cathedral to bring it to its current situation, ultimately it is Andy who must bear overall responsibility. Against advice, he allowed Sion to be trained for priesthood and then, against all procedures, he appointed him as Sub Dean.”

Archbishop Andy John was invited to comment, but he declined to do so.

