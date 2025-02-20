Archbishop of Wales ‘may step down early’ say critics

Martin Shipton

Critics of the Archbishop of Wales, Andy John, have contacted Nation.Cymru suggesting that he may step down early because of a series of what they consider to be misjudgements.

The Archbishop is 61 and would normally continue until he was 70.

Conviction

One of his critics stated: “In 2010 Andrew John, then Bishop of Bangor, appointed a priest, Andrew Carroll Jones, as an Archdeacon. Jones had a previous conviction for a sexual offence dating from the mid 1990s. There was concern about the appointment expressed at the time among senior figures in the Diocese of Bangor; but Andrew John disregarded the concerns and pressed ahead with the appointment.

“One senior figure left the Church in Wales shortly afterwards as he was uncomfortable with the appointment. In 2023, Andrew Jones suddenly resigned his post as Archdeacon. There was no public acknowledgement of his departure. Anywhere.

“Andrew John accepted Sion Rhys Evans as a candidate for ordination in around 2016. The clear recommendation from the selection panel was that he should not proceed to train for ordination. It is highly unusual for a bishop to set aside the clear recommendations of selectors. I have been given verbal ‘quotes’ from the report by others who have seen it. They tell me it was the most emphatic ‘rejection slip’ they’ve ever read.

“Andrew John chose to reject the advice of the selection panel. He ordained Sion Rhys Evans and, after a very short period as a curate in Llandudno, put him in charge of Bangor Cathedral in late 2020. This is unprecedented and I can think of no similar situation where a newly ordained person is elevated to a senior post so soon after ordination. In early 2024,

“Sion Rhys Evans was put on gardening leave. There was no public statement about the situation at the time with the Cathedral and its Chapter (the governing body) being kept in the dark. In January 2025 Sion Rhys Evans resigned from his position in Bangor Cathedral. A very short statement of the fact of the resignation was issued. A drip-drip of information about a financial irregularity has been allowed to circulate as the reason for the resignation. But the gardening leave in 2024 was initiated by a complaint relating to an entirely different matter.

“These are but two examples of Andrew John appointing people to senior posts where valid questions are being asked, who then leave the Church in Wales with no public acknowledgement of their departure.”

Confidentiality

The source named three further individuals who had left their posts in such a way, adding: “Most of us who work at the interface between the church and other organisations understand the need for confidentiality. But there is a world of difference between confidentiality – which carries responsibilities around accountability and clarity of communication between key stakeholders – and lone rangers whose judgement of character is questionable, who make decisions in a crisis, and keep even close senior colleagues in the dark. It amplifies the impression that Andrew John frequently displays arrogance in his way of working and treating colleagues.”

A senior cleric told us: “I am not convinced Andy John will survive, if I’m honest. The mood has changed significantly with all that has emerged in the Church of England and I know the Bench is nervous. It’s their inability to stand up and to be counted that allows Andy John to continue but I do think his departure is inevitable. The abuses of expenditure by Sion Rhys Evans could only have happened in a permissive atmosphere created or tolerated by the person whose responsibility it is to guard the church rather than use its resources in such a cavalier manner.”

Church funds

Nation.Cymru has previously reported concerns relating to the stewardship of church funds by Sion Rhys Evans, who was both the Sub-Dean of Bangor and the Diocesan Secretary. Critics have argued that his holding the two posts simultaneously created a conflict of interest, with large sums of money being spent in potential breach of their charitable purpose.

We have also reported how two inquiry reports are due to be delivered to the Archbishop in relation to safeguarding issues involving staff working at the Bangor Cathedral, on his home patch. It has been suggested to us that the inquiries involve inappropriate sexual behaviour by a male towards a female, although we have been unable to verify that.

We shared the latest criticisms of the Archbishop of Wales with the Church in Wales, seeking a response. However, a spokesman for the Church would only say: “There are two concurrent streams of an episcopal visitation taking place at the Cathedral. A summary report with recommendations will be made available once the process is completed, and the Archbishop looks forward to working with colleagues on putting the findings into practice.”

Confession

On Thursday February 20 a two-day meeting of the clerical group Grwp Cadfan begins at Caernarfon during which the Archbishop will join his fellow bishops in prostrating himself on the floor in a church ritual known as “an act of lament and confession”. They will chant: “Lord God, we lament those things which have weighed heavy on us in diocesan life. Lord God, we lament any instances where there has been hurt of any kind. Lord God, we lament those instances where trust among us has been diminished. Lord God, we lament the absence and departure of colleagues. Lord God, we lament when communication has been poor and caused anxiety. Lord God, we lament those times where we have not reflected your goodness and light in the life of our diocese.”

Archbishop John will then stand and say with his fellow bishops: “We lament those times when we have failed to exercise good judgement and sound leadership, and confess our sins and shortcomings in penitence and faith with you, our brothers and sisters.”

We were sent the script by another of the Archbishop’s detractors, who said facetiously: “This is likely to be the only time Andy John apologises for his misjudgements.”

