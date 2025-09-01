Architects invited to ‘reimagine’ Cardiff’s controversial Central Square

Martin Shipton

A competition is being run aimed at reimagining a controversial square in Cardiff city centre that in its present form has been dubbed an urban desert.

Last week Nation.Cymru reported how Lyn Eynon, the planning lead for Cardiff Civic Society, had written a withering criticism of Central Square, stating: “There is little greenery across the whole area on both sides of Wood Street, beyond a few scattered trees and some urban drainage planting.

“[Cardiff] council prides itself on the awards it has gained, but bleakness dominates, with not even hanging baskets. The development behind Cardiff Central station is no better, the heritage Brains chimney cowering beneath its overbearing neighbours, and no trees to be seen.

“Now a 50-storey tower of glass and steel is threatened for the remaining plot between Wood Street and the Principality Stadium. Thirty five storeys have already been approved, but that wasn’t enough, so the developer has come back for more. Mine’s taller than yours.

“Our city’s planning is stuck in outdated late-20th century Manhattan envy in pursuit of developer profit. Why not do something different?”

Imagination

Coincidentally, the Royal Society of Architects in Wales (RSAW) is running a competition as part of its Design Week for its members to “reimagine Central Square”.

Tom Webb, a regional engagement partner for RSAW, told Nation.Cymru: “We hope to have many entries as the site is of real interest to our members, and we are also keen to see the competition capture the imagination of both the Welsh press and public.”

The competition brief states: “Central Square is the beating heart of Cardiff, a key arrival point for visitors and a vibrant urban space for the city’s residents, as the city continues to grow and modernise.

“Imagine an opportunity to reimagine and enhance this pivotal public space. Perhaps to serve its role as a civic, cultural, and transport hub.

“This competition invites innovative, sustainable, and inclusive design ideas to evolve Central Square into a world-class public realm that reflects the spirit of Cardiff and enhances the everyday experience for all who use it.

“RSAW strives to represent the voice of the architectural profession in Wales, bringing influence to bear on the Welsh Government and related agencies. We promote the value of good design through awards schemes, exhibitions, festivals and conferences, regularly working in partnership with other professional bodies and Welsh national organisations.

“Participants are asked to propose a vision for Central Square that:

enhances the public realm as a welcoming and inclusive space.

integrates with existing infrastructure (Cardiff Central Station, BBC Cymru Wales HQ, Capital Quarter).

improves pedestrian and cyclist connectivity.

celebrates Cardiff’s heritage, culture, and future ambitions.

promotes sustainability, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

provides flexibility for events, gatherings, and everyday activities.

“Central Square is located directly in front of Cardiff Central Station and serves as a major gateway to the city. Recent developments have introduced significant architectural landmarks. The area experiences high footfall, especially during commuting hours, sporting events, and festivals.

Key neighbouring features include:

Cardiff Central Railway Station

BBC Cymru Wales Headquarters

Principality Stadium

St Mary Street and the city centre retail core

“Scope: This is a conceptual design competition, focusing on Central Square, with the option to propose linkages to adjacent areas (e.g., Wood Street, Westgate Street, the River Taff).

“Flexibility: Designs must take into account the need to maintain flexibility within the space, allowing for crowd control operations that take place during large-scale events held at the neighbouring Principality Stadium.

“Eligibility: The competition is open to RIBA [Royal Institute of British Architects] /RSAW members (including students) and chartered practices.

Submission requirements: A1 Design board outlining the concept, key diagrams, and visualisations.

Evaluation criteria:

Quality and originality of design vision

Responsiveness to the site and context

Innovation in public realm design

Environmental and social sustainability

Clarity and communication of the proposal.”

The deadline for submissions is October 1 2025 and entrants are asked to arrange for their A1 boards to be delivered to the RSAW office by then, in preparation for judging.

All entries will be displayed and the winning entry will be announced during RSAW’s final Design Week event at The Parkgate Hotel in Cardiff on the evening of Friday October 10, and online via RSAW’s social media accounts.