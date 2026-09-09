Argentina launches further proceedings over Falkland Islands oil exploration

Jessica Coates, Press Association

Argentina has moved to expand its crackdown on oil exploration around the Falkland Islands, launching sanction proceedings against a further 15 people and entities.

President Javier Milei’s office announced the latest move on Tuesday evening, bringing the total number of those facing sanctions to 60.

The announcement did not identify the people and companies facing proceedings.

Earlier this week, Argentina’s government said it would file a criminal complaint against oil company Navitas Petroleum over its operations around the islands.

In a national address last week, Mr Milei reiterated the country’s claim on the islands and said he would introduce sanctions on any oil companies working in the area.

Renewed tensions over the British overseas territory came after US President Donald Trump hinted the US would not help the UK in a future Falklands conflict.

Downing Street previously suggested there would be no UK diplomatic response to Mr Milei’s threats, with the UK seeking to bolster ties with the country.

In a 2013 referendum, the Falkland Islanders voted overwhelmingly to remain a British overseas territory, with 99.8% voting in favour and just three votes against.

Although the US is formally neutral, Washington provided support for Britain’s campaign to retake the islands after the Argentinian invasion in 1982.

It sparked the Falklands War, which saw 255 British service deaths in just over 70 days. It also led to the deaths of 655 Argentinians and three Falkland Islanders.

In his speech, Mr Milei said: “Our role and relevance as a country in the world has changed dramatically.

“The Falklands are our future – we need to recover these islands which are nationally relevant. There is no other path forward.”

British-based oil exploration company Rockhopper, which is working with Navitas on the oilfield near the islands, said last week that it did not expect developments by the Argentinian government to have a “material effect” on the project.

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