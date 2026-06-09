Armed forces personnel to receive another pay rise amid recruitment ‘crisis’

Armed forces personnel will receive a third consecutive above-inflation pay rise, the UK Government has confirmed.

Wages will increase by 3.6%, meaning personnel will have been granted a cumulative pay award of 14% since July 2024 as ministers seek to address a recruitment and retention crisis in the military.

The uplift in wages will result in the average salary for the armed forces rising to £45,710, up £1,650 on last year.

The announcement comes amid speculation on when the delayed defence investment plan (Dip) will be published, with reports of wrangling within UK Government over how to pay for the plans.

Defence Secretary John Healey said the pay rise reflects the sacrifices made by those serving and the UK Government’s commitment to them.

He said: “Our people are the heart of our defence. I am deeply grateful to our armed forces, who make extraordinary sacrifices along with their families to keep our nation safe 24/7.

“As demands on defence rise, we ask more of our personnel. This third inflation-busting pay award recognises their dedication and skill, and demonstrates this Government’s commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve.

“We inherited a deep recruitment and retention crisis, with targets set and missed every year for 14 years, but we are turning that around.

“Through our record defence investment, we are delivering better pay, better housing and better conditions. This is a Government getting on with the job – delivering for our forces.”

The pay settlement will be backdated to April 1 2026, with starting salaries for non-commissioned ranks set to rise by nearly £1,000 a year to £27,282.

Starting pay for junior officers will rise £1,250 to £35,926, ensuring junior sailors, soldiers and aviators continue to receive the national living wage.

The package includes a retention payment for Royal Navy submariners to address “critical retention challenges” in this area, while nursing specialists will benefit from a dedicated pay spine and an increased “golden hello” to attract people to jobs where there are workforce capability gaps.

Chief of the Defence Staff Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton said: “This pay award is an important part of how we recognise the important role and the valuable service the people of our armed forces play in keeping our country safe.

“Our people serve with great professionalism, dedication and courage. Pay, accommodation, family support and welfare are all part of the support that helps ensure that our people are ready for whatever we ask of them. We will continue to work to make sure that this meets the needs of our people.”

The UK Government said the latest figures on personnel show measures are starting to have an impact.

The total strength of the UK armed forces stands at 183,410, up by 1,510 over the past year, it added.

Personnel numbers are now said to be increasing for the first time in several years, with fewer Royal Navy and Royal Marines choosing to leave.

“This points to clear progress in strengthening both recruitment and retention across the armed forces,” the UK Government said.