Army pauses use of Ajax fighting vehicles for two weeks after soldiers fall ill

The Army has paused the use of its Ajax armoured vehicles after soldiers became unwell from noise and vibration during a war game exercise.

Some 30 soldiers became ill when training to use the armoured fighting vehicle over the weekend, and Ajax has now been paused for two weeks amid an investigation “out of an abundance of caution”, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

Some emerged vomiting from the vehicles, while others were shaking so violently they could not control their bodies after the war games on Salisbury Plain, according to the Times newspaper.

The latest troubles for the vehicle come in the same month that defence minister Luke Pollard claimed the £6.3 billion programme has “left its troubles behind”, as Ajax declared initial operating capability (IOC).

“This weekend, a small number of soldiers reported symptoms of noise and vibration, having taken part in an exercise involving the Ajax armoured fighting vehicle,” an MoD spokesperson said.

The Army “immediately stopped the exercise and proactively tested all personnel involved for symptoms”, they continued, adding: “Upon testing, around 30 personnel presented noise and vibration symptoms.”

A “vast majority” have now been cleared for duty, but a “small number of personnel continue to receive expert medical care,” according to the spokesperson.

The MoD spokesperson added: “Out of an abundance of caution, the minister for defence readiness and industry (Mr Pollard) has asked the Army to pause all use of Ajax for training and exercising for two weeks, while a safety investigation is carried out into the events this weekend.

“A small amount of testing of the vehicle will continue, in order to ensure that any issues can to identified and resolved.”

The Ajax programme has suffered long delays because noise and vibration have injured soldiers who have tested the vehicles.

It was originally intended to enter service in 2017, but only at the start of this month was it declared ready for IOC, which means it can deploy a squadron on operations.

More than 160 Ajax vehicles have been built, out of an intended 589.

Before the two-week pause was declared, it had been estimated that full operating capacity for the programme may not be achieved for another four years.

Ajax replaces CVR(T) vehicles, which first entered service in 1971.

‘Challenges’

Speaking on November 5, Mr Pollard told reporters in Merthyr Tydfil: “Ajax has overcome significant challenges, but importantly, we can say it has left its troubles behind.

“Ajax has proved itself in the field to be the most advanced medium-weight armoured fighting vehicle on the planet, and we have more than a full squadron ready to go, ready to fight, ready to win, with more in the pipeline.”