Around 1,000 doctors urge MPs to vote against ‘unsafe’ assisted dying Bill

Around 1,000 doctors have written to MPs urging them to vote against the assisted dying Bill describing it as “simply not safe”.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will return to the House of Commons for debate on Friday, with MPs expected to consider further amendments.

But in a letter, published this week, doctors from across the NHS have urged lawmakers to listen to those “who would have to deliver the consequences of this deeply flawed Bill”.

They warn the Bill “poses a real threat to both patients and the medical workforce”.

Approval

In its current form the proposed legislation, which applies only to England and Wales, would mean terminally ill adults with only six months left to live could apply for assistance to end their lives, subject to the approval of two doctors and an expert panel.

Last month, MPs approved a change in the Bill to ensure no medics would be obliged to take part in assisted dying.

Doctors already had an opt-out but the new clause extends that to anyone, including pharmacists and social care workers.

Encouraging or assisting suicide is currently against the law in England and Wales, with a maximum jail sentence of 14 years.

The letter to MPs said: “As experienced medical professionals who regularly work with dying patients and who have reviewed the worldwide evidence on assisted dying, it is our opinion that this Bill poses a real threat to both patients and the medical workforce, and we urge you to vote against it.

“We are concerned that the private member’s Bill process has not facilitated a balanced approach to the collection of evidence and input from key stakeholders including doctors, people with disabilities and other marginalised groups.

“This Bill will widen inequalities, it provides inadequate safeguards and, in our collective view, is simply not safe.

“This is the most important piece of healthcare legislation for 60 years and we urge you to listen to the doctors who would have to deliver the consequences of this deeply flawed Bill.”

‘Real concerns’

Sir Ed Davey welcomed the letter on Monday, telling Sky News he had “real concerns”.

“I have voted against this assisted dying legislation, as I did on previous occasions,” the Liberal Democrat leader said.

“I have real concerns about the pressure on individuals, that they will put on themselves, if they think they are a burden on their family, so I welcome this letter.”

He added: “I hope, as time has gone on, as the arguments have been better exposed, that MPs will switch sides and join the side that I and many MPs are on.”

But Sir Chris Bryant said he would be voting in favour.

The technology minister told Sky News: “The Government doesn’t have a formal position at all and individual members are free to choose how they vote.

“I’m not going to hide my own personal preference. I abstained on the first time round, I decided I wasn’t going to vote because I wanted to hear the debate.

“I have listened to a lot of the debate. Of course, I don’t want anybody to feel that they are a burden on society and that should lead them towards taking their own life, but I also have heard the cries of people who are absolutely miserable, and that’s why I will be voting for the Bill.”

Opponents

Some of the Bill’s opponents have urged MPs to focus on improving end-of-life care rather than legislating for assisted dying.

Ahead of last month’s Commons debate on the Bill, two royal medical colleges raised concerns over the proposed legislation.

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) said it believes there are “concerning deficiencies”, while the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) said it has “serious concerns” and cannot support the Bill.

Opinions among members of the medical profession remain varied, with TV doctor Hilary Jones describing assisted dying for the terminally ill as “kind and compassionate”, adding that he would help a patient to end their life if the law was changed.

The GP, often seen on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and the Lorraine show, told the PA news agency he believes medicine will go “back to the Dark Ages” if proposed legislation being considered at Westminster is voted down.

While Friday is expected to see debate on further amendments to the Bill, it is thought a vote on the overall legislation might not take place until the following Friday, June 20.