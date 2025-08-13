Around 2,150 jobs at risk as Claire’s Accessories to appoint administrators

Fashion accessories chain Claire’s is set to appoint administrators for its UK and Ireland business, putting around 2,150 jobs at risk.

The US parent firm for the high street retailer said it has filed a formal notice to administrators from advisory firm Interpath.

The move will raise fears over the future of its 306 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Administrators are set to seek a potential rescue deal for the chain, which has seen sales tumble in the face of recent weak consumer demand.

Ear piercing

Will Wright, UK chief executive at Interpath, said: “Claire’s has long been a popular brand across the UK, known not only for its trend-led accessories but also as the go-to destination for ear piercing.

“Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern for as long as we can, while we assess options for the company.

“This includes exploring the possibility of a sale which would secure a future for this well-loved brand.”

