Arrangements changing at council-run caravan site to free up plots

Richard Youle – Local democracy reporter

People who live at a council run caravan park won’t be able to transfer their plot to a family member under new rules being proposed by the local authority.

Mumbles Hill Caravan Park in Swansea has a large waiting list and it emerged that someone who was 42nd in line was allocated a plot when the occupier gave it up.

This was because the person was one of three names on the licence for the relinquished plot as well as being on the general waiting list.

As things stand occupiers can put three names down on their licence, meaning plots often stay within families.

List

The plan is to change this so that whenever someone living at the site gives up their plot it goes to the next person on the waiting list.

Missing licence payments are also to be monitored regularly after in-house auditors found that just under £14,600 was owed, according to a council governance and audit committee report, by previous licence holders. Upfront payments or direct debits, plus a return to paper rather than online licences, are also set to be introduced.

All the auditors’ recommendations are due to be implemented by the end of March next year.

Changes

A council officer told the committee: “There are going to be some dramatic changes over the course of next three or four months in respect of that.”

Committee members heard there was a long waiting list for Mumbles Hill Caravan Park, off Thistleboon Drive, and that it shut in January and February every year. Licensees bring their caravans there rather than the council providing them. It has just over 60 plots.

Committee chairwoman Paula O’Connor, who isn’t a councillor, said: “I’m really pleased to see all the actions that are being taken, and (that) we won’t be in the same position in April of next year.”