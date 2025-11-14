Arrest after man suspected of dressing up as admiral at remembrance event

A man has been arrested for allegedly pretending to be an admiral during a remembrance event.

North Wales police said they made the arrest after a man was spotted wearing “the uniform and medals of a high-ranking navy officer” during a wreath-laying service in Llandudno, Conwy county, on Sunday November 9.

They arrested a 64-year-old man, who lives in Harlech, Gwynedd, for offences relating to “the unlawful use of military uniforms”.

This came after pictures of a man dressed as an admiral at the event circulated online, with his uniform and medals being questioned.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan, of North Wales police, said: “Our inquiries into this incident are currently ongoing.

“We can confirm that, during a search of the male’s address earlier today, a naval uniform and a selection of medals were recovered from within.

“Further updates on this investigation will be provided when available.”