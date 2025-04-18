Arrests made after hoax call sparks armed police response

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

Two people have been arrested after armed police burst into a home in Newport following a “hoax call”.

Gwent Police has also confirmed a complaint has been made to it in relation to officers attending the flat in Beatty Road in the city’s Ringland area.

Officers stormed into the property shortly after 9pm on Saturday, March 29 but have now acknowledged there was no threat to anyone inside and say they have been victims of a hoax call.

Masks

A friend of the resident whose home was raided said: “They were sitting at home, in the bedroom, watching TV on Saturday night then all of a sudden heard a big bang.

“I think they thought it was bad weather at first but the police had raided the house. There was about 40 police in masks and all they could see was their lips.”

Chief inspector Martin Cawley said: “At about 9pm on Saturday, March 29 we received a call where there was a serious threat and risk to life. Due to the nature of what we believed to be a genuine call, in order to protect the potential victims, officers, including firearms, went to an address on Beatty Road, Ringland.

“Following further enquiries it was established that all possible victims were safe and that this was a hoax call.

“A 23-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, both from the Newport area, have been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Every call we receive is risk assessed and the public rightly expect us to respond, when police are diverted to hoax calls it prevents us from responding to genuine calls from the public who need our help.”

Complaint

The force also confirmed it has received a complaint regarding its attendance which is being looked at and said it would be “inappropriate to comment further at this time”.

It’s understood the occupant hasn’t returned to their home since the incident.

Housing association Hedyn, formerly Newport City Homes, confirmed it has repaired damage to the property. A spokesperson said: “We are working with the resident at Beatty Road and have completed the necessary repairs. We will offer our continued advice and support as needed.”

