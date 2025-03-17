Arrests made as police target organised crime group

A police force has released video footage of early morning raids at several south Wales addresses suspected to be connected to an organised crime group.

Gwent Police’s neighbourhood policing team was joined by detectives and specialist method of entry officers as they carried out warrants at five addresses across Brynmawr and Tredegar in Blaenau Gwent.

Reciprocating saws and specialised manual battering rams known as “red keys” were used as officers forced entry into the properties before carrying out detailed searches.

Gwent Police published video footage of the operation on Monday morning (March 17).

Arrests

Officers arrested three Brynmawr men, aged 19, 22 and 38, and two from Tredegar, aged 22 and 28, all on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

During the searches, officers seized cocaine, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones.

PC Lewis Iles, officer in the case, said: “Tackling drug supply, dismantling county lines and protecting the public from illegal drugs and associated crime is a priority for our us.

“Three suspects, whom we believe are linked to a serious organised crime group flooding Blaenau Gwent streets with class A drugs, remain in custody and are due to be interviewed.

“Operations like these are made possible by the vital part our communities play in telling us about their concerns.

“We hope these warrants demonstrate that any information the public can provide around illegal drugs has the potential to make a huge difference and lead to arrests, so please continue to report your concerns and information to us.”

