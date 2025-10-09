Arrests made in Northamptonshire following theft at St Fagans

Two men from Northampton have been arrested on suspicion of a nationally important burglary at St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff.

The men aged 43 and 50 are currently in custody in Northamptonshire.

South Wales Police continues to investigate the burglary which was reported at around 12.30am on the morning of Monday, October 6.

Several items, including Bronze Age gold jewellery, were stolen from a display case in the main building.

Searches are continuing for the stolen items.

Development

Detective Inspector Bob Chambers, from South Wales Police, said: “These two arrests are a hugely significant development in the investigation.

“We would like to thank the museum for their continued support, Northamptonshire Police, and members of the public who responded to our appeal for information.”

An Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales spokesperson said: “We are pleased to hear this significant development in the investigation. We are hugely grateful to South Wales Police for the speed in which they have responded to this incident and will continue to work with them on their ongoing enquiries.

“Once again, we’d like to thank our staff, the local community and the wider public for their support whilst we have been responding to this incident.”

“Devastating”

Politicians have raised concerns about the safety of museum collections, after gold jewellery was stolen in the overnight heist.

Speaking at the Welsh Parliament on Tuesday, Heledd Fychan, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales Central, questioned whether other important artefacts may be at risk.

She said: “I’m sure that all of us have been shocked by the news that emanated yesterday of the theft at St Fagans.

“The National Museum of History is concerned that staff were present on site, and very pleased that nobody was injured, but clearly, these are the collections of the people of Wales, these are our national collections.

“We’ve had several discussions here with regard to the safety of the national collections, warnings because of cuts to the sector that the safety of the collections was under threat, so I’d like to hear what steps are being taken now to ensure that the remainder of the national collections are secure and to support the museum.”

St Fagans, on the outskirts of Cardiff, is among the most popular heritage attractions in the region and one of seven national museums under the curation of Amgueddfa Cymru (Museum Wales).

‘Horrific’

Jane Hutt, Social Justice Secretary for the Welsh Government, said: “It’s a horrific, horrific loss in terms of the theft from St Fagans Museum.

“The museum, of course, was closed at the time, but I think we would all want to thank the staff who quickly raised the alarm and thank South Wales Police for its speedy response.

“But we’re, I’m sure, joined across this chamber in expressing anger at the criminals who attacked a museum beloved by the public, and for the damage they’ve done to our national heritage.

“Amgueddfa Cymru has increased security at all its sites and is also looking with South Wales Police at whether any further precautions should be taken.

The Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Culture welcomed news that arrests have been made, describing the incident as “a crime against our national heritage.”

Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Tourism and Sport, Gareth Davies MS, said: “I was deeply concerned to hear about the brazen burglary at St Fagans. This is nothing short of a crime against our national heritage and culture.

“St Fagans holds priceless artefacts that tell the story of Wales, of who we are and where we came from. To see these treasures stolen in such a calculated and callous act is devastating, not only for the museum but for the whole nation.

“I am relieved that the individuals alleged to be responsible have now been arrested and charged, and I’d like to thank South Wales Police for their decisive action, and I hope that the stolen items can be recovered safely.

“People across Wales are sick and tired of seeing criminal behaviour, and they will rightly expect swift justice and tough punishment for those involved. Our cultural institutions and historic collections deserve the strongest possible protection, so that future generations can continue to take pride in them.”

Anyone with information is asked to please contact South Wales Police quoting 2500319252.