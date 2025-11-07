Arrests made in Rogiet dog attack

Two people have been arrested after a baby boy died in an XL bully attack in Rogiet.

Emergency services were called to an address in Crossway, Rogiet, at 6pm on Sunday following a report of an attack by a family dog.

A nine-month-old baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gwent Police has confirmed two people from Rogiet were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Both people were also arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

They were later released on police bail as inquiries continue.

The dog involved in the incident was a six-year-old XL bully, which was registered with the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) and a certificate of exemption was issued in 2024.

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Townsend said: “The arrests were made as part of a wide range of enquiries that officers are carrying out to understand the circumstances of the death.

“These enquires are still ongoing and so you will continue to see officers in the area.

“If you have any information or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us.

“I understand that there is a lot of interest about this in our communities, but this is now a live criminal investigation.

“It is vital that people think about how their online commentary, in particular social media comments or posts, could impact the ongoing investigation and the criminal justice process.

“We urge people not to speculate, if you have any information, including information on the dog involved – a male, black XL bully – and its previous behaviour, please contact us directly instead.

“Once again, my condolences and thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic death, both within the community and further afield.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwent Police quoting log reference 2500349915.