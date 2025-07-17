‘Arrogant’ Reform Wales branch chairman slammed over ‘ignorant’ climate change claims

Emily Price

A Reform Wales branch chairman has been branded “ignorant and arrogant” after making incorrect claims about climate change online.

Interim branch chair for Carmarthenshire Gareth Beer described Met Office scientists as “peak clown” following the publication of a new study which found that sea levels in the UK are rising faster than the global average.

The Annual State of the UK Climate report found that from 1993 to 2024, the UK’s sea level had risen by 13.4cm – higher than the global estimate of 10.6cm.

Experts warned that many coastal parts of Britain could be completely underwater by 2050.

The study, co-authored by the National Oceanography Centre, also showed how climate change is making Britain hotter and wetter.

It was based on observations dating back as far as the 19th century.

Met Office climate scientist and lead author of the report Mike Kendon said it provided “hard evidence” of the growing impact of climate change in the UK.

‘Unfit’

But Gareth Beer – a local businessman and Kidwelly Town councillor – disputed the work of experts and branded the Met Office “unfit for purpose”.

In a post published to X on Tuesday (July 15), Mr Beer said: “This has got to be the daftest thing I’ve heard in ages!

“Peak clown. How can the sea level be rising faster in the UK, water finds its own level, have we got a fence around us, uniquely more pull from the moon???

“Met Office unfit for purpose!”

The Reform Chair’s post received hundreds of views, likes, and shares.

We sent Mr Beer’s post to the scientists behind the new study and asked them to explain in simple terms why his theory that sea-levels do not vary globally cannot be true.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Sea level rise around the globe is not uniform. Different parts of the ocean are warming at different rates.

“Warming causes thermal expansion and therefore changes the density of sea water so rates of rise will not be uniform at this large spatial scale.

“Wind, evaporation and precipitation are also factors making it extremely complex.

“An additional complication is that sea levels are affected by changes in gravitational field due to ice loss from the Greenland and Antarctic Ice Sheets.

“There is also vertical movement of the land surface. So there are multiple reasons why it is not uniform across the globe.”

Warming

Co-author of the report Dr Joanne Williams from the National Oceanography Centre agreed with the Met Office’s statement but wished to add: “Parts of the ocean are warming more quickly than others, and as ice melts the extra mass of water has to distribute around the globe.

“Changes in currents also affect the sea-level in different places. So it’s not surprising that there are regional patterns.

“This is one of the reasons that we continue to monitor sea-level rise in many places, so as to be able to make appropriate local plans for adaptation, and to take account of other local factors such as land movement and changing tides.”

The National Oceanography Centre also provided Nation.Cymru with graphics to illustrate how several factors cause sea-level to vary globally.

Reform’s Gareth Beer came within 1,505 votes of unseating the sitting Labour MP for Llanelli, Dame Nia Griffith, at last year’s general election.

He is the husband of Michelle Beer, a Reform councillor who won the party its first seat on Carmarthenshire County Council in May.

Mr Beer is expected to make a bid to stand at the Senedd election next year.

‘Complex issues’

Former Welsh Government minister and Llanelli MS Lee Waters said the Reform hopeful’s climate change theory showed that he is “unfit to deal with complex issues”.

He said: “This man came within a thousand votes of being an MP and could very well be in the Senedd next year.

“He thinks he knows more than the National Oceanography Centre and the Met Office.

“His comments are both ignorant and arrogant.

“He’s playing to a climate-denying echo chamber on social media but if he’s elected he’ll have the responsibility of voting on laws and on budgets and he’s shown that’s he unfit to deal with the complex issues that face us”

Incorrect

We contacted Mr Beer via his Kidwelly Town Council email address and asked him why he was sharing inaccurate claims about climate change online.

Our email pinged back because an “incorrect email address” had been used.

We later discovered that the email address for Mr Beer on Kidwelly Town Council’s website had been incorrect for almost a year.

It has since been updated.

Nation.Cymru contacted Mr Beer again via his private email address and asked:

*Why have you made up these false claims about climate change?

*Do you think you know more than the scientists who carried out the study?

*Will you be making a bid to stand at the Senedd election next year?

*Do you think it’s important for elected officials to be honest about climate change?

We did not receive a response.

