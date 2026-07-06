Arsonist who killed pensioner in ‘evil’ random attack is jailed for life

Matthew Cooper, Press Association

An “evil” arsonist who murdered a pensioner by setting a wheelie bin on fire, engulfing the victim’s home and leaving two other family members in a coma, has been jailed for at least 25 years.

Andrew Gorrell, from Saltney in Flintshire, was wearing a Nightmare On Elm Street T-shirt – a horror film in which the central character was burned alive – when he randomly targeted the home of 82-year-old John Edwards, who died in hospital two weeks later.

Gorrell blinked repeatedly as he was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court to life imprisonment and told he must serve a minimum term of 25 years before even being eligible to apply for parole.

The 55-year-old was found guilty in February of murder, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and arson with intent to endanger life.

Mr Edwards died of his injuries after the wheelie bin fire – which had been placed to block the front door – spread to his home in Holyhead Road, Wednesbury, West Midlands, in the early hours of May 11 last year.

Passing sentence on Monday, Judge Michael Chambers KC said Gorrell’s actions on the day and his previous conviction for arson showed he was “a highly dangerous individual” with an interest in fire.

The judge told Gorrell: “For anyone to wake up in the night to find their home on fire is a living nightmare.”

The judge said victim personal statements from family members, including one of Mr Edwards’ grandchildren, showed that the impact of what Gorrell had done was “absolutely horrendous”.

Judge Chambers was told by prosecutor Rachel Brand KC that Gorrell – then aged in his late teens – was given a 12-month custodial sentence in 1990 at Knutsford Crown Court in Cheshire for setting fire to a club while working as a glass collector.

The court heard Gorrell has a long history of alcohol abuse and had been drinking before setting the fatal fire and three other nearby wheelie bin blazes.

Passing concurrent jail sentences of up to 12 years for offences other than murder, the judge told him: “No sentence I can impose can put the clock back, nor should it be viewed as an attempt to put a value on a human life.

“You travelled by train from Chester to Wolverhampton and then in the early hours of the morning you took a tram to Wednesbury.

“Why you were going there has never been fully explained – you having elected not to give evidence.

“But once there you quite deliberately set a number of fires.”

The judge said he was satisfied that Gorrell had an interest in fire due to three factors, including that he was “wearing a T-shirt displaying a reference to a film, Nightmare On Elm Street, in which fire is a prominent feature”.

He told Gorrell: “The occupants suffered agonising injuries and ultimately, in relation to John Edwards, death.

“Before he died he had a horrendous experience.

“I am afraid I am not persuaded of much remorse or regret in relation to what happened.

“It was clearly an evil random attack the reason for which is not clear.”

‘Really sorry’

As he was led out of the dock Gorrell thanked the judge and turned to family members, saying: “I am really sorry.”

Gorrell’s trial was told that Mr and Mrs Edwards’ two adult sons Carl, 60, and Mark, 57, were both staying the night at their parents’ home.

Ms Brand told the jury during the trial: “We don’t know why he (Gorrell) was wandering around Wednesbury in the middle of the night.

“We don’t know why he decided to set a fire at the home of the Edwards family.

“When he was arrested and interviewed, he made no comment to all questions police asked. Only the defendant can tell you why.”