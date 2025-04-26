Art installation pays tribute to Welsh astro-photographer

An installation has been unveiled in the Elan Valley International Dark Sky Park in Mid Wales to remember Alyn Wallace, a talented landscape astro-photographer who died unexpectedly last year.

Located on a rocky outcrop above Craig Goch Reservoir, the installation is based on one of Alyn’s classic selfie portrait photographs and was crafted by Art Metal Blacksmiths in Rhayader.

It’s a collaboration between Dafydd Wyn Morgan, who has set up his own night photography and videography business, Serydda, and the Wallace family in partnership with The Elan Valley Trust and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.

Local farmers, Sorcha and Brian Lewis, helped install the tribute and Alyn’s friends and family from across the UK and Europe attended the unveiling. Alyn was from Pontypridd.

‘World’s best’

Based in Tregaron, Dafydd was instrumental in establishing the Cambrian Mountains Astro Trail in 2019 and Alyn was a good friend. “Alyn was one of the world’s best astro-photographers and the Elan Valley was one of his favourite locations,” he said.

“I met him by chance in Cwm Elan in 2017 when we were both starting out in the world of landscape astrophotography. We collaborated on many projects including organising star parties and the official launch of the Cambrian Mountains Astro Trail in 2019.

“An astrophotography workshop in Tenerife in 2022 served only to strengthen the bond between us, having spent several nights learning from each other’s mistakes and achievements”.

“His untimely death on March 28, 2024 was a real shock for the astrophotography community as well as for his family and partner, Zelis”.

Memorial

​Dafydd attended a memorial service at Kabak, Turkey where he decided to keep Alyn’s memory and story alive.

Following discussions with Alyn’s parents, Pauline and Ian and brother Rhys, Dafydd now offers a grand tour of Cwm Elan International Dark Sky Park titled ‘The Alyn Wallace Big 5’.

‘The Alyn Wallace Big 5’ astro-marathon tour, organised by Serydda in partnership with Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, visits key locations photographed by Alyn on his astro journey in the Cambrian Mountains. Places can be booked on Serydda’s site.

Having had his stargazing photography published by national magazines and television channels, Dafydd specialises in presenting “the night sky in harmony with the landscapes of the natural world”.

As part of his work as an astro-tourism specialist, he provides accommodation owners with packages of night photography and starry timelapse videos to highlight how amazing Mid Wales is to discover the wonders of the night sky.

Events are being held at Elan Valley Visitor Centre on June 29 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Elan Valley achieving International Dark Sky Park status.

Serydda is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Eryri (Snowdonia).

