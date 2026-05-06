Artisan cheese maker launches Brie-style cheese inspired by iconic landscape

A new Welsh cheese inspired by one of the nation’s most recognisable landscapes has been launched.

Usk Valley Cheese Company has unveiled “Blorenge”, a Brie-style cheese made using Jersey cow’s milk sourced from a local farm near Abergavenny.

The new product marks the Cwmbran-based company’s first move into soft cheeses, expanding its range beyond its established Gouda-style varieties.

Produced in small batches at the firm’s micro-dairy, Blorenge is made using milk from Josh’s Jerseys, a family-run dairy farm. The cheese is described as having a rich, creamy texture, reflecting the naturally high butterfat content of Jersey milk.

Ethan Parry, of Usk Valley Cheese Company, said the aim was to showcase the quality of local ingredients.

He said: “We wanted to create a cheese that celebrates the quality of local ingredients and the richness of Jersey milk. Blorenge is indulgent and full of character.”

The cheese takes its name from The Blorenge, the prominent hill overlooking Abergavenny and the Usk Valley, which the company says reflects the landscape and heritage behind the product.

Milk for the cheese is sourced just a few miles from the dairy, with the close proximity helping to maintain quality and strengthen local supply chains.

Josh Morgan, who runs Josh’s Jerseys, said the farm focuses on animal welfare and sustainable practices, with cows grazing outdoors for most of the year and milked once a day to support their health and longevity.

He said the condition of the land was key to producing high-quality milk.

“Healthy soil produces healthy cows, which in turn produces the rich, creamy milk that makes Blorenge so special,” he said.

Seasonal

Blorenge will be available seasonally from March to December, reflecting the pasture-based diet of the herd.

The company said the launch highlights its ongoing focus on sustainability, local partnerships and small-scale production.

The cheese is now on sale through selected farm shops, delis and the company’s online store.