Artist behind beloved statues officially reopens town squares

The artist behind some iconic Caerphilly public art installations has officially reopened two Caerphilly town squares following a regeneration project.

Stockland Square and Windsor Square, on Cardiff Road, were built in the late 1990s featuring now-familiar sculptures of jackdaws and geese, connecting residential streets to one of the town’s main shopping streets.

The squares have undergone a full regeneration project under the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan to create a more open social space while introducing more greenery, seating, and improve bin facilities for local businesses.

Much-loved fixtures

Artist Julie Westerman’s ‘Jackdaws of Caerphilly’ and ‘Gossiping Geese’ bronze works, which have been a fixture within Windsor Square and Stockland Square since they were first built, have been preserved as part of the project. Julie has also written poems which are now featured on new benches that have recently been installed.

Following completion of the project, Julie visited Windsor Square and Stockland Square as part of the official reopening with Caerphilly County Borough Council on Tuesday, June 17.

Julie Westerman said: “It’s every artist hope, that their work will truly belong in the place. What a great compliment to see that the sculptures have become part of the towns story.

“The team at Stride Treglown have done a great job bringing the squares to life, fresh and rejuvenated. It’s a perfect place to sit, people watch and gossip. I love that the geese now sit right down beside the people on the benches party to their conversations. And at night lighting the benches is inspired, it enlivens the whole square.”

Positive changes

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council, said: “We’re grateful to Julie Westerman for returning to Caerphilly and continuing to inspire positive changes for public spaces on Windsor Street and Stockland Street.

“These bronze works have become a recognisable feature of the town centre over the last 30 years, so it is wonderful to see them preserved for the future.

“This new attraction will provide a welcoming environment for people to enjoy and marks the delivery of another successful project for the Caerphilly Town 2035 placemaking plan.”

For more information on the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan, visit https://www.caerphillytown2035.co.uk/ or follow @caerphillytown2035 on Instagram

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

