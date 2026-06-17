Artist behind giant wooden landmark joins City of Culture campaign

A well-known north Wales artist has joined the growing campaign to bring a major cultural title to the region.

Tree carving artist Simon O’Rourke has joined the list of ambassadors supporting Wrecsam2029, Wrexham’s bid to become UK City of Culture 2029.

Back in February, Simon’s giant WRECSAM letters were unveiled in Wrexham’s Queens Square, just outside the Old Library.

The installation was commissioned to reflect the county’s cultural identity and is part of many breathtaking artwork currently found across the city.

Simon joins the likes of TV broadcaster, Sian Lloyd, Wrexham AFC’s Lili Jones, Visit Wrexham and artist and muralist, Liam Stokes-Massey as official Wrecsam2029 ambassadors, as well as several businesses and organisations who are lending their support.

Simon O’Rourke comments: “The bid for city of culture is an amazing opportunity to show what a solid community of incredible people we have in Wrexham.

“I’ve lived here for more than half my life now, and have seen the place change and grow because of people who care about their home.

“It’s also really incredible to see such a diverse and talented creative community, who are proactive in making the city a vibrant and exciting place to live.

“I’m delighted to be an ambassador and will continue to support Wrexham’s bid throughout the whole process. It’s great to also see how many others are backing the bid.

“It’s a real team effort and great to see everyone coming together for an exciting moment in Wrexham’s history.”

Wrexham are currently long-listed for the UK City of Culture 2029, which could see them secure £10m in funding from the UK Government if they win the prestigious title.

The Wrexham Community & Culture Trust say the title will help towards regeneration projects in the area, strengthening Wrexham’s arts & culture scene for future generations.

You can keep up with the latest news from Wrecsam2029 via their site here, or follow them on social media @wrecsam2029.