Arts centre welcomes 10,000 visitors in first year after reopening

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

More than 10,000 people have attended events at a well-known arts centre in the first year since it re-opened.

A report to Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s strategic culture and arts steering group says that in its first 12 months of operation Y Muni in Pontypridd has welcomed more than 10,000 people to in excess of 200 events that have taken place in the main auditorium, the Festry Bar, and the mezzanine areas of the venue.

The report says Y Muni has established itself as a key cultural venue within the town of Pontypridd, supporting its night-time economy, Your Pontypridd Town Centre events, and creative sector-driven initiatives.

Original live music across all genres is the mainstay of Y Muni’s programme with a focus on Welsh or Wales-based artists.

Secondary programming includes event-based cinema with a music focus, theatre, performances with live music and stand-up comedy, as well as supporting community group hires and local businesses for conferences and meetings.

Some of the highlights mentioned in the report include:

Partnering with the council’s arts service’s SONIG Youth Music Industry programme on PEDWAR, a creative industries training programme, providing quarterly workshops, events and concerts

Launching Y Muni Presents, a monthly music showcase for Welsh bands and artists, and support slots in the professional presented programme

Events as part of the first Morfydd Owen Festival in 2024 and the hosting of sell-out shows by Amy Wadge as part of the second Morfydd Owen Festival in 2025

Celebrating inclusion and diversity with events for the Iris LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, Trans Awareness Month, and Ponty Pride

Working with Menter Iaith RCT, local Welsh-medium schools, and creative partners to increase Welsh language programming, presenting theatre from Arad Goch, and celebrating events such as Dydd Miwsig Cymru, Dydd Gwyl Dewi, and Dydd Santes Dwynwen

BYD, an annual cultural takeover event celebrating the music, food and culture of communities across the world

Be Hear Now, accessible programming targeted at those living with particular health conditions such as dementia or additional needs , and continuing the Hynt offer for events, exploring British sign language/audio described/captioned programming

Family programming including Family Ffilm Clwb with free arts and crafts, and live performances, such as the sold-out Amazing Animals

Free monthly Music Friday and open mic and music quiz night, and as part of town centre events such as Songs of Wales Accapella as part of Your Pontypridd’s Christmas Takeover 2025

High-profile events such as hosting the Wales regional heat of the BBC New Comedy Awards, live music from Dan Donnelly and Jon Sevink from folk-rock band The Levellers and performances from internationally-renowned artists Catrin Finch and Aoife Ni Bhriain as part of their UK tour

Hosting the Sustainable Schools conference in partnership with RCTCBC, Creu Cymru’s Hynt Symposium – championing accessibility in theatre spaces in Wales, the Dementia Friendly Steering Group meeting, and the University of South Wales’ Ponty Art Trail.

Awen produce an annual delivery which is discussed at quarterly meetings ensuring that the council’s priorities for culture are supported, the report said.

In June 2019 cabinet agreed to take forward a tenancy with Awen Cultural Trust after considering the business plans received in respect of the asset transfer of the Muni Arts Centre, now known as Y Muni.

Major redevelopment of Y Muni commenced with a grant of £250,000 secured from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant, with match funding of £250,000 from Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and a grant of £5.38m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Further capital funding has been secured by Awen Cultural Trust from Arts Council Wales and the UK Government Rhondda Cynon Taf Community Grant Shared Prosperity Fund to complete the redevelopment.

Y Muni re-opened on Saturday, August 3, 2024, to host a programme of events as part of the Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Rhondda Cynon Taf 2024 with Awen Cultural Trust providing event and venue management services for the duration of the programme before the start of the formal lease and management agreement in September 2024.

A lease and services agreement was signed on September 10, 2024, setting out the relationship between the council and Awen Cultural Trust in respect of operation of the venue up to 2028-29.

This includes the monitoring arrangements for the agreement and the responsibilities of the council in respect of repair and maintenance of Y Muni and ongoing support delivery for the service agreement.