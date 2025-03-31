Arts Council of Wales sets out plan to boost theatre sector in Wales

Arts Council of Wales has published the first in a series of reports outlining plans to ‘support and revitalise’ Wales’ theatre sector.

The first of three key sector reports from Arts Council of Wales was published today, Monday 31 March, focusing on English language theatre in Wales, providing a comprehensive review and action plan designed to boost Wales’ cultural sector.

The review into support for English language theatre was conducted by author, broadcaster and Nation.Cymru Books Editor, Dr Jon Gower as part of the Arts Council of Wales 2023 Investment Review response, and set out to consider the current provision of English language theatre in Wales and how best to support creative skills and talent in this area for the benefit of artists and audiences throughout Wales and beyond.

Key recommendations for how Arts Council of Wales can support the sector include specific funding deadlines for theatre productions, as well as the creation of a theatre panel to oversee the action plan, with diverse and representative membership drawn from within Wales and beyond.

Further recommendations include setting up a fund to support larger-scale work and better direction for the research and development process in theatre, and the establishment of an annual calendar of events and training initiatives to strengthen the sector, and enhanced venue marketing and data insight capabilities

Transition

The review, which included an online survey and over 120 face-to-face meetings, was carried out at a significant point of transition in English language theatre in Wales, following the decision to cease annual core funding for National Theatre Wales (NTW).

Recently, NTW re-presented itself as the new Welsh National Theatre with Michael Sheen as its first artistic director, and NTW TEAM now operates separately, as a stand-alone charity focused on community engagement with the arts.

The review also took place in parallel with the physical renovation of Theatr Clwyd in Flintshire and creation of Stiwdio Clwyd as an artists’ development studio and national resource for Wales.

A new building and opportunities for skills development are also planned for the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff.

It was written at a time when many arts organisations are facing tough financial challenges brought on by rising costs, the effect of the cost-of-living crisis on audience numbers and reduced public sector budgets for the arts. Some funds were released to respond to this need in November 2024, through the Jobs Protection and Resilience Fund set up by Arts Council Wales and supported by Welsh Government, which supported 60 arts organisations.

Jon Gower said: “This report is the product of a great many interviews with members of the theatre community in Wales which were always frank, open and revealing.

“Being such a collaborative art form, it’s little wonder that so many people were willing to feed in ideas to both encourage ambition and ensure long-term sustainability in the sector.

“I hope the report reflects those many views and does so in a positive light. I am grateful to the Arts Council for accepting the report’s recommendations and especially for swiftly developing a plan to turn its words into positive action.”

Action plan

In response to the findings and recommendations of the report, Arts Council of Wales are now putting a fully costed action plan in place for the coming financial year, to support and nurture English language theatre in Wales.

Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive of Arts Council of Wales added: “Some actions will be able to proceed sooner than others.

“Work is already underway to ensure the findings of the report inform changes to how Lottery funding is structured, and to explore opportunities to invest in new writing and theatre maker development. All 25 recommendations will be considered in further detail at our Council meeting in May.

“I would like to thank Jon Gower for his diligent work on this review, and to all those who gave their time to contribute to the process.

“We look forward to working with the sector on implementing the actions which have been identified as key to the future of English language theatre in Wales.”

All 25 recommendations can be read as part of the full report online at arts.wales

