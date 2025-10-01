Artwork planned to mark impact of slate landscape at Llanberis

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A “bold and striking” sculpture depicting the significant role Llanberis played within the globally-recognised slate landscape of north Wales is being planned.

The artwork, crafted from local slate, is being developed in Llanberis as part of a series of town centre improvements across the “Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales – World Heritage Site”.

The Llanberis sculpture will reflect the theme of the role of women and domestic life in the slate industry – described as a “a hidden history not currently well interpreted”.

Cyngor Gwynedd is working with artist Howard Bowcott and the community for the feature to sit beside the waters of Llyn Padarn.

A full application for the installation of the sculpture has been submitted to council’s planners, by Amy Jones of the economy and community department.

Dinorwig Quarry

The plans say the sculpture takes its inspiration from the nearby Dinorwig Quarry as well as local slate walling techniques.

The proposal says the artwork, a gently twisting column, has been designed to be “bold and striking” standing 4.6m high, 1044mm x 880mm at its base and 1.6m wide at the top.

The location of the work, opposite the Dinorwig quarry, is intended to “create a visual link” to the industry that went on there.

The plans also say the sculpture will be a method of directing people from the Y Glyn/Gilfach Ddu/Parc Padarn/Wyddfa area towards Llanberis village centre by attracting attention to the route.

The application noteD: “The significance of the slate industry in shaping the landscape, culture and community of Llanberis is a story to share and celebrate with the wider world.

“The World Heritage Site designation reminds us of that. Many visitors come from all over the world, but there is little to link them to the heritage of the valley and the village of Llanberis. This is a timely opportunity to rectify that. ”

Chisels

The pillar will also references the special chisels and wedges used by generations of slate workers, with “a nod” to the related trades of the industry, such as foundry and metal work

Bi-lingual text bands are also designed to “draw both resident and visitor alike into the heritage of Llanberis and surrounding area”.

The application says the text will “juxtapose two very different aspects of this World Heritage Site: the vast workings of the Dinorwig quarry and the multiple aspects of domestic, community and religious life that supported and shaped the culture of the slate landscape.

“The text will draw upon the notion of ‘a man behind every slate and a family behind every man’”.

It is hoped that the sculpture will become a “place to be photographed, and a feature to draw the viewer deeper into the history and language of this important World Heritage Site”.