AS level, A level and level 3 vocational qualification results received today

Nation Cymru staff

Thousands of learners across Wales receive their A level, AS level, vocational and Advanced Skills Baccalaureate Wales qualification results today (13 August), with increases at all key A level grades compared to last year and a notable increase on 2019

Today marks an important milestone for learners as they receive the results of qualifications that will help them take their next steps in life, whether that be moving on to higher education, further study, an apprenticeship, training or employment.

Figures published today show that over 30,000 learners received results across Wales. Of all A-level entries, over 90% were awarded grades A-E and over 22% achieved grades A*.

Philip Blaker, Chief Executive at Qualifications Wales, said: “Congratulations to everyone receiving their results today. You should be proud of your achievements.

“Results day is an important milestone, and many learners will now be looking ahead to their next steps. Whether you’re progressing to university, continuing your education in college, starting an apprenticeship or entering the world of work, your qualifications will stay with you to show your achievements and the knowledge, skills and understanding you have developed.

For some learners, results day may not bring the outcomes they had hoped for. If that is the case, try not to worry. Support is available, and your school or college can help you understand your options and decide on the best next steps.”

Thanking those who have supported learners throughout their studies, Philip Blaker continued: “We’d like to thank everyone across the education and qualifications system who has supported learners throughout the year.

“In particular, we recognise the dedication of teachers, lecturers, support staff, leaders, examiners and all those who have helped young people prepare for and complete their qualifications.

“These results reflect learners’ hard work and the commitment of those who have supported them along the way.”

AS, A level and Advanced Skills Baccalaureate results

A level

32,633 A level grades were awarded this summer – up 2.6% compared to 2025

Grades were awarded to 13,930 learners in Wales this year – compared to 13,585 last summer

10.7% of this year’s A level results are A* grades, 29.6% of results are A* or A grades, and 97.7% of results are grades A* to E

For 18-year-olds taking approved A levels:

10.5% of results are A* grades, 29.7% of results are A* or A grades, and 98.0% of results are grades A* to E

AS

42,082 AS level grades were awarded this summer – up 5.4% compared to 2025

Grades were awarded to 17,875 learners in Wales this summer – compared to 17,010 in summer 2025

22.5% of this year’s AS results are A grades, and 90.7% of results are grades A to E

For 17-year-olds taking approved AS levels:

22.8% of results are A grades, and 90.1% of results are grades A to E

Councillor Lis Burnett, WLGA Spokesperson for Education, said: “Results day can bring a real mixture of excitement, relief and uncertainty. I hope learners across Wales feel proud of what they have accomplished and approach whatever comes next with confidence.

“A qualification can create new possibilities, but it does not capture everything a young person has to offer. The skills, experiences and relationships developed during their time at school or college will matter just as much as the grades they receive today.

“Some learners will already know exactly where they are heading, while others may take a less direct route. University is one option among many, alongside apprenticeships, vocational learning and employment. What matters is that every young person can pursue a path that works for them and makes the most of their abilities.

“Wales needs their ideas, energy and ambition. As they move into the next stage of their lives, our councils will continue working with schools, colleges and partners to help create opportunities in which young people can learn, build rewarding careers and contribute to their communities.”

The Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education, Cefin Campbell, congratulated learners across Wales as A-level, AS, Advanced Welsh Baccalaureate and vocational qualification learners received their results this morning.

Wales once again saw strong A-level result with increases at all key grades compared to last year and a notable increase on 2019. Additionally, Wales saw an increase in the number of A and AS Levels entries this year compared to 2025.

The Deputy Minister visited Pembrokeshire College in Haverfordwest this morning, where he met students collecting their results.

He said: “Llongyfarchiadau, congratulations, to everyone receiving their results today. You should be incredibly proud of what you’ve achieved. Whether you’re heading to university, an apprenticeship, employment or exploring your next steps, plenty of exciting opportunities lie ahead.

“I also want to recognise the unwavering support from teachers and education staff whose efforts have played a vital role in these learners’ achievements.”

If your results aren’t quite what you hoped for, remember they don’t define your future and it’s not the end of the road. There are lots of options open to you and support is available through Working Wales part of Careers Wales, your school or college, to help you find the path that’s right for you.

“Pob lwc and enjoy the rest of your summer.”

This year’s GCSE results will be announced next Thursday, 20 August.

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