Asbestos fears at site of major net-zero housing development

Ted Peskett, Local Democracy Reporter

Hundreds of homes earmarked for farmland near a Welsh beauty spot will be built on top of a former tip where asbestos and arsenic have been detected.

The Welsh Government announced recently that it agreed a contract with developers Barratt Redrow for the delivery of 576 homes on land at Upper Cosmeston Farm near Penarth and Cosmeston Lakes.

It’s hoped the scheme will help address a shortage of homes in the Vale of Glamorgan and it is being called the largest net-zero housing development in the UK.

However a data map on the Welsh Government’s website shows that the construction site includes an landfill site.

Unknown severity

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) wrote to Vale of Glamorgan Council to give its thoughts on the plans in October 2023.

At the time it said there are “unknown potential pollutants” on site and that the severity of them is “presently unknown”.

It did add that the areas previously used for landfill will not be disturbed as part of the housing project and that all works will be subject to a construction and environmental management plan (CEMP).

The Welsh Government’s website shows the materials deposited at the old landfill site, which was operational during the 1960s and 1970s, included industrial, commercial, and household waste.

A ground investigation of the Upper Cosmeston Farm site was carried out by consultants Arcadis.

Contamination

A report by the firm published in 2018 stated they detected the presence of asbestos, arsenic, and sulphate in the ground that it tested.

Keep Cosmeston Green wrote in an objection letter to Vale of Glamorgan Council in 2020: “The excavation and disturbance of the soils will have the potential to spread contamination to uncontaminated areas, both on- and off-site, placing people, animals, gardens etc on the development and surrounding areas at risk.

“Severe health problems can arise if materials containing asbestos are disturbed or damaged, asbestos fibres are released into the air and breathed in by people and puts them at potential risk of contracting a number of serious diseases later in life including mesothelioma and lung cancer.

“Are families expected to live in this area containing potentially lethal chemicals, exposing them to life-threatening health risks?”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands there is an intention to carry out appropriate remediation on-site where necessary.

The Welsh Government called the housing scheme set to be built at Upper Cosmeston Farm the largest net-zero carbon housing development in the UK.

‘Thriving communities’

After an agreement was signed for the construction of the homes cabinet secretary for housing and local government, Jayne Bryant, said: “This landmark development sets a new standard for sustainable housing not only in Wales but across the UK and beyond.

“This isn’t just about building homes – it’s about creating thriving communities and tackling the climate emergency head-on.

“Our net zero policy is driving real investment and real change in how we build the homes Wales desperately needs.

“The agreement with Barratt Redrow represents a significant step-change that shows what’s possible when we put people and our planet first and I’m particularly pleased with their commitment to delivering training and apprenticeships, helping to build skills and careers for the next generation.”