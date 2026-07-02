Asbestos found in more than 300 Cardiff Council buildings

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

More than 300 council-owned buildings in Cardiff have been found to contain asbestos.

A freedom of information (FOI) request lodged by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has revealed that 307 buildings which Cardiff Council is the duty holder for or responsible for maintenance for contain ACMs (asbestos-containing materials).

This is broken down to 120 educational establishments (such as schools, colleges, or nurseries), 22 health/institutional buildings (like hospitals, clinics, and residential care homes), 31 civic/administrative buildings (for instance council offices, town halls, depots, and fire or police stations), 62 leisure/ cultural buildings (including leisure centres, libraries, community centres, and museums) and 72 buildings not covered by the previous categories.

The FOI also revealed four current and former employees/users have pursued a claim against Cardiff Council in response to asbestos exposure in a building under its control.

This resulted in a total amount of £62,428.59 paid in settlement of these claims with or without acceptance of liability.

In response to the findings a council spokesman told the LDRS: “Asbestos was widely used in over 3,000 different construction materials in the UK from the post-war era up until it was banned in December 1999.

“The 307 buildings listed in our response were constructed during this time period and therefore asbestos containing materials were used in their construction.

“Asbestos containing materials only pose a risk to health when they are disturbed and the fibres within them are released and subsequently inhaled or ingested. In order to mitigate this risk the council employs a team of four experienced BOHS (British Occupational Hygiene Society) certified asbestos officers.

“These officers are responsible for ensuring the effective management of asbestos-containing materials within council-owned buildings.

“All buildings within the council’s portfolio have received a full asbestos management survey and in addition further inspections are carried out by the asbestos team or an accredited asbestos consultant prior to any works being undertaken that may affect the fabric of the building.

“Regular condition monitoring of all known ACM’s within council buildings is undertaken by building managers with support from the asbestos team.

“Asbestos awareness training is delivered annually to all building managers and non-licensable works training is delivered to council staff who may be required to undertake non licensable maintenance tasks on asbestos containing materials.”

Cardiff Council is accredited by the UK Asbestos Training agency to deliver asbestos awareness training and “non-licensable works” with ACMS.