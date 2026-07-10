Asbestos found in over 100 council-owned buildings

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

More than 100 council-owned buildings, including educational buildings, contain asbestos, according to data obtained from a freedom of information (FOI) request.

The FOI request made by the Local Democracy Reporting Service found that 112 buildings that Vale of Glamorgan Council is the duty holder for or whose maintenance it is responsible for have asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) in them.

Data revealed in the request showed that 40 educational establishments (schools, colleges, nurseries) contain ACMs as well as four health/institutional buildings (hospitals, clinics, residential care homes), two civic/administrative buildings (council offices, towns halls, depots, fire/police stations), 20 leisure/cultural buildings (leisure centres, libraries, community centres, museums) and 46 other public buildings.

It also revealed that a former Vale of Glamorgan County Council employee had pursued a claim against the council for asbestos exposure from one of the above buildings.

However, no money was paid out in a settlement of this claim.

Exposure to asbestos can cause mesothelioma (cancer of the linings of the lungs and abdomen), asbestos-related lung cancer and asbestosis (irreversible scarring of lung tissue).

However, it only poses a health risk when it is deteriorating or damaged during renovations or removal. If left intact, it poses almost no risk to health.

A spokesperson for the Vale of Glamorgan Council said: “As a council, we hold records identifying asbestos-containing materials (ACMs) in 112 properties.

“This reflects our ongoing legal duty to survey, record and manage asbestos in buildings, many of which were constructed before asbestos was banned in 1999.

“The presence of asbestos does not mean a building is unsafe. In line with Health and Safety Executive guidance, asbestos that is in good condition and unlikely to be disturbed can be safely managed in place.

“The council has a robust asbestos management programme, including maintaining records, carrying out annual inspections, monitoring the condition of known ACMs, providing asbestos information before maintenance works, and arranging repairs or removal where necessary.

“The fact that asbestos has been identified in 112 properties does not mean those buildings are unsafe. It simply reflects the work of the council in identifying, monitoring and managing asbestos in line with health and safety requirements.”