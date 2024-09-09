Asda workers to commence equal pay demonstrations

Workers from supermarket giant Asda will stage demonstrations on Monday to mark the start of an equal pay claim.

The GMB said the case involves more than 60,000 workers, calling it the biggest ever in the private sector.

Workers will demonstrate outside the TUC Congress in Brighton and in Manchester where the case will be held.

The GMB said the case is expected to last three months.

The union is arguing that the predominantly female retail workforce is paid up to £3.74 an hour less than the mainly male warehouse workforce.

Claimants will say that retail work is of equal value to the company as warehouse work.

It is the second stage of a long-running case.

Making history