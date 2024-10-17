Asian launchpad for ‘once in a generation’ global culinary event in Wales

The playing of an anthem by Welsh superstar Katherine Jenkins, OBE, at a ceremony in Asia will be the launchpad to Wales hosting a global culinary event in 2026, described as “a once in a generation opportunity”.

Members of Team Wales, who led the winning bid to host the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 at ICC Wales, Newport from May 16-19, 2026, will be flying out to Singapore tomorrow (Thursday).

Their destination is the 40th World Chefs Congress & Expo hosted by the Singapore Chefs Association at Marina Bay Sands from October 20-22.

The Congress Bell will be presented to Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) president Arwyn Watkins, OBE, and the Welsh delegation at the closing of the 40th Congress on Tuesday, October 22.

New track

Delegates will also hear the song ‘When you return to Wales’ for the first time, which has been gifted by CAW ambassador, Katherine Jenkins, as the 2026 Congress & Expo anthem. Katherine is founder of Cygnet Gin, a CAW sponsor.

“This very generous gift demonstrates Katherine’s commitment and support to bringing this global event to Wales,” said Mr Watkins. “We look forward to sharing the song with delegates during the congress bell handover ceremony.”

When Wales welcomes thousands of chefs from around the world in 2026, it will be the first time that any part of the United Kingdom has hosted the global event in Worldchefs’ 98-year history.

“To secure this once in a generation world event for Wales is a career highlight,” added Mr Watkins. “A global event of this magnitude will provide a fantastic platform for Wales to showcase its food, drink, hospitality and tourism industries.

“With a congress theme of ‘Pasture Passion Plate’, we are confident that we can bring together the best businesses in Wales to partner with us and influence the congress agenda across the four-day expo.

“The next 18 months will be a busy time for the CAW and a real opportunity for Wales to be centre stage across Worldchefs’ 110 member counties. We shall be reaching out to partners across Wales to come on board.

“We must ensure that this is not only a world event hosted in Wales but an event that showcases all that Wales has to offer to the world.

“We aim to deliver a legacy that supports the ambition of Wales on the world stage, not only making memories but also business partnerships that will support the Welsh economy.”

Celtic Collection

Joining Mr Watkins in the Welsh delegation in Singapore will be Peter Fuchs, group culinary director of The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, Danielle Bounds, ICC Wales sales director, Vicky Watkins, CAW office manager and Stephanie Belcher, CAW young chef ambassador.

Danielle said: “We can’t wait to attend the Worldchefs Congress & Expo in Singapore and take up the baton to host the next staging of this amazing event in 2026.

“This is undoubtedly one of the one most important international events taking place in Wales and the UK in the next two years and we look forward to welcoming chefs and delegates from all over the world to our incredible facilities at ICC Wales.

“Our culinary philosophy is a huge part of what we do at ICC Wales and hosting this prestigious event will provide a brilliant opportunity to showcase Wales’ amazing wealth of produce, as well as our growing food and drink industry to a global audience.

“Hearing the beautiful anthem by Katherine Jenkins at the closing ceremony in Singapore is going to be an inspiring taste of all that awaits them in 2026.”

Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 will host the finals of four Global Chefs Challenge competitions – Global Pastry Chef, Global Chef, Global Young Chef and the Global Vegan Chef.

As hosts, the CAW receives a golden ticket into each of these finals and the search is now on to find talented chefs to represent Wales.

Also travelling to Singapore to represent the CAW in the 2024 Global Chef Challenge final are Wrexham-based Sion Hughes, 26, head chef at The Spa at Carden Park, near Chester, who is teaming up with Calum Smith, 23, pastry chef at Shrewsbury School. Joining them is their mentor Graham Tinsley MBE, executive head chef at Carden Park Hotel and Spa.

Sion is believed to be the youngest of the 20 finalists from around the world.

Team Wales has worked tirelessly since 1999 to secure the Worldchefs Congress & Expo. Relationships have been built with Worldchefs presidents from the 110 member countries which resulted in Wales winning a closely contested vote against Italy in December 2022.

