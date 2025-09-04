Aspiring young creators across Wales to benefit from new partnership

Thousands of young people across Wales are set to benefit from a new initiative that will allow them to explore careers in the creative industries.

Following a competitive tender process, Into Film Cymru has been awarded the contract to implement the Discover! Creative Careers program in Wales across 2025 – 2026.

Working in partnership with Discover! Creative Careers, the program has an ambition to reach at least 5,000 young people across Wales in 2025-2026.

Into Film will work with the central Discover! Creative Careers team at ScreenSkills and in collaboration with key local partners including Arts Council of Wales, Creative Wales and Games Talent Wales, to shine a spotlight on careers in the creative and cultural industries throughout Wales.

Into Film has a dedicated fully bilingual team in Wales that has delivered a successful program since 2013, reaching 70% of Welsh schools and colleges.

Discover! Creative Careers, Cymru will feature a wide range of exciting activities including industry visits and workshops, online talks and careers events at the Into Film Festival, an annual event that sees 400,000 children and young people visit cinemas across Wales and the UK for free.

“Incredible opportunity”

Ryan Chappell-Williams, Project Manager, Discover! Creative Careers Wales, Into Film Cymru said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen to lead Discover! Creative Careers, Cymru/Canfod Gyriffares Creadigol.

“This is an incredible opportunity to open doors for young people across the nation and will help them explore the full breadth of careers across the creative industries.

“We are proud to be contributing to building a diverse and inclusive creative sector that is representative of communities across Wales – and we urge schools to get in touch and learn more.

“This flagship program will broaden horizons, raise aspirations, and play a key role in future-proofing the creative industries in Wales. Contact us today.”

Andrea Jones, Operational Development Manager at Careers Wales commented: “Careers Wales is looking forward to working with Into Film Cymru to support its delivery of this exciting new initiative in Wales. We aim to ensure schools and young people across the country take full advantage of the inspiring opportunities this program will offer”

“Real insight”

Mary Rose Program Lead for Discover! Creative Careers said: “This expansion marks an exciting point in this year’s program delivery. The tender process was extremely competitive with the highest quality of submissions from a range of organisations across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“The two separate tenders from Into Film demonstrated a robust approach to collaborating with the core programme, alongside years of experience and deep connections with the careers and education policy landscape in both Scotland and Wales. Like us, they are committed to bringing careers awareness across the entire breadth of the creative industries to under 18s as they work with us to help expand on our hugely successful programme.”

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy said: “We believe that all young people, regardless of background, should have the opportunity to pursue a creative career.

“That is why the Discover! Creative Careers Program is so important, connecting young people with the sector and giving them real insight into the many pathways on offer.

“I am delighted that Into Film have been chosen to deliver this vital program in Wales to shine a light on the variety of creative careers available to the next generation.”

Employers in the creative industries can register their interest to participate here: https://discovercreative.careers/employers/discover-creative-careers-week-cymru/

Educators can access the main Teacher and Careers Leaders hub here: https://discovercreative.careers/teachers-career-leaders/discover-creative-careers-week-cymru/