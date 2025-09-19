Assisted dying services should be available in Welsh, Plaid peer says

Assisted dying services should be available in Welsh, a Plaid Cymru peer has said.

Baroness Smith Llanfaes said it was important for those discussing the service with their doctor to be able to speak in their “mother tongue”.

The peer said she supported a clause in the Bill put forward by Plaid MP Liz Saville Roberts, requiring all “reasonable steps” to be taken to ensure access to assisted dying services in the Welsh medium.

Lady Smith said: “Imagine discussing such sensitive matters with your GP and being unable to use your first language.

“Welsh speakers must be able to receive care in their mother tongue.”

Lady Smith’s comments came as peers debated the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which, if passed, would see assisted dying rolled out in England and Wales.

“Serious concern”

While Lady Smith said she supported the “principle” of the Bill, she raised a “serious concern” about the constitutional impact it would have on Wales, with health being a devolved matter.

“This Bill, if passed, will have serious consequences on a completely devolved matter in Wales,” she said.

“Less than a year ago, the Senedd debated assisted dying; the result: 19 in favour, 26 against.

“Those voting against included the First Minister and the health minister.

“If this Bill proceeds here at Westminster, are we comfortable asking a Welsh Government minister who has voted against the principle of assisted dying to make the decision on whether to deliver this service within the NHS in Wales?

“Shouldn’t the Senedd have the first say on whether such a service should be introduced in Wales at all?”

“Problematic”

Lady Smith said it was “regrettable” that a clause to reflect the need for devolved consent was removed, branding it “deeply problematic”.

A cross-party motion was rejected in the Welsh Parliament in October last year, which offered support, in principle, should Westminster implement “compassionate assisted dying”.

Those against the Senedd proposal feared it would lead to a “slippery slope”, and the elderly and disabled could be covered by the Bill in the future.

The motion was brought forward by Labour’s Julie Morgan MS for Cardiff North, who argued the current law “is very inhumane” and does not take into account any suffering being experienced.