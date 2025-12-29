Assisted living apartments approved for long-vacant office building

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Natural Resources Wales’ former offices are to be converted to assisted living apartments.

The environmental body moved out of the Cantref Court office block in Brecon Road, Abergavenny, and the building has been reported as 75 per cent vacant since 2022.

Efforts to market the 1980s built offices, described as “dated and in need of modernisation” though still in a “tenantable’ condition”, have also proved futile despite a “competitive rent” marketed at £8 to £9.50 per square foot.

Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department has accepted the building is no longer viable as commercial office space and said the loss is acceptable and neither is the land protected for employment in its development plan.

Bridgend-based Liberty Independent has been granted permission to convert the building to 12-self contained assisted living apartments on the ground and first floors.

There would also be communal areas for residents to meet and where treatments could be carried out.

Few alterations to its external apperance are proposed though the size of some windows at the back will be changed and the car park converted to a garden, which are both described as “positive” by the planning department.

A single storey timber building will also be provided as an activity space.

Supported living provides care and support separately from the accommodation. Residents will have control over their own homes, which aren’t part of a care home, and their own tenancy contracts with Liberty Independent and will pay rent with housing benefit.

Support is commissioned separately, through the local authority or health board.

Monmouthshire council planning officer Kate Bingham said in terms of parking the use is considered similar to a car home and the applicants intend providing four parking spaces for the equivalent of six full time staff and a further three additional spaces, though more could be provided if required.

All existing trees, including three Sycamore trees along the boundary with the road, are to be retained, with additional tree and shrubs to be planted along the boundary.

According to the report, by Ms Bingham, three buyers had been interested in purchasing the building with one pulling out as they considered it “too risky” due to the lack of demand in the area and the other two had planned alternative uses.