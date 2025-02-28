Asylum applications reach highest yearly figure since records began, data shows

The data shows 38,079 asylum seekers were being housed temporarily in hotels at the end of December, up 2,428 from 35,651 at the end of September.

This is the second quarterly rise in a row, although the figure is still some way below the recent peak of 56,042 at the end of September 2023.

Asylum seekers and their families are housed in temporary accommodation if they are waiting for the outcome of a claim or an appeal and have been assessed as not being able to support themselves independently.

They are housed in hotels if there is not enough space in accommodation provided by local authorities or other organisations.

The rise comes as the Government plans to close nine more asylum hotels by the end of March.

Home Office minister Dame Angela Eagle said on Thursday that the Government is “on track” to close more asylum hotels next month as decision-making on claims has increased by 52% in the last three months of 2024, as part of efforts to clear the backlog.

Responding to the figures on Thursday, Marley Morris, from the Institute for Public Policy Research think tank, said: “If the Home Office wants to end the use of hotels, it will need to double down on efforts to improve the speed and quality of decision-making.

“Applications should be triaged early and decisions for high-grant nationalities should be streamlined.

“Crucially, the Government must take care that its efforts to accelerate decision-making do not result in these cases simply shifting over into appeals.”