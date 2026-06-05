Asylum system is on brink of collapse, MPs warn

George Lithgow, Press Association Political and Home Affairs Correspondent

The asylum system is on the brink of collapse as the UK Government fails to cope with severe pressure, the chairman of a cross-party committee of MPs has warned.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which examines the value for money of Government projects, said the Home Office has focused on short-term fixes and does not have a clear strategy.

The PAC report said it was “shocking and unacceptable” that ministers do not even know where all failed asylum seekers are in the country, suggesting that the system needs a complete overhaul.

The Home Office told the committee it only knows where the “vast majority” of failed asylum seekers are, the report said.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood’s shake-up of the system includes plans for people granted asylum in the UK having their refugee status made temporary and subject to review every 30 months.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the committee, said: “Our report provides an end-to-end snapshot of the entire asylum system, and its findings paint a disturbing picture – at the time of our inquiry, control of it had been all but lost.

“The focus on short term, reactive ‘fixes’ has left the Government chasing after pressures pushed from one part of the system to the next.

“There is no clear strategy uniting these efforts, and engagement across departments and with local authorities is patchy at best.

“Given senior officials’ inability to articulate what the asylum system is collectively trying to achieve, it is no wonder such a directionless bureaucracy ends with people at the heart of it either left in limbo, or lost entirely.”

The report said there was an “absence of a clear strategy” in the Government’s asylum plan, adding that decisions have been “reactive and disjointed”.

“Narrowly focused fixes used to respond to rising case backlogs and costs have shifted rather than addressed issues, creating pressure elsewhere in the system,” it said.

Labour has vowed to end the use of asylum hotels by the end of the current Parliament but the PAC said past attempts to use alternative sites have proved difficult.

Sir Geoffrey said engagement with local authorities about hosting asylum accommodation is “patchy at best”.

Last month, Wealden District Council said it was “dismayed” to find out Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex will have the option to remain open until 2030, well beyond the 12 months originally planned.

The council said it was disappointed by the Government’s “failure to communicate openly”.

There have been a series of protests in Crowborough and a legal challenge from a local residents group over the scheme.

Responding to the report, a Home Office spokesperson said: “Asylum claims are down, hotel use is falling and immigration enforcement activity is at the highest level on record – with the largest number of raids and arrests ever.

“We’ve tracked down and removed nearly 70,000 illegal migrants and foreign criminals since the Government took office – a 41% increase.

“Any asylum seekers who break their bail conditions by absconding will be tracked down and arrested.”

The Home Office will set out a full response to the report in due course.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: “Labour have lost total control and have now admitted they do not even know where the people ordered to leave are.

“This is what happens when a government scraps every removal mechanism it inherited and replaces it with next to nothing.”

Lib Dem Home Affairs spokesperson Max Wilkinson said: “Once again the Government has been exposed for its failure to fix the broken asylum system left by the Conservatives, which is now teetering on the brink of collapse.

“Instead of announcing headline-grabbing policies, ministers should be focussing on speeding up the processing of claims to slash the backlog, which would end the need for costly hotels at the taxpayers’ expense.

“They also need to ignore the rhetoric from Farage and the Conservatives, the architects of the current asylum chaos, and start working much closer with international partners to tackle this issue at its root.”

Imran Hussain, of the Refugee Council, said: “This report sets out the lasting damage inflicted on the asylum system by many years of headline-grabbing policies and short-term fixes.

“It compellingly mirrors the reality that charities like ours see every day.”