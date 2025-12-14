At least 12 dead in antisemitic terrorist attack at Bondi Beach – police

Mathilde Grandjean, PA

Two individuals armed with guns opened fire on a crowd in the Archer Park area of Bondi Beach at 6.47pm local time on Sunday, New South Wales Police said.

At least 12 people have been killed and 29 injured in a terrorist attack targeting a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australian police have said.

The attack has been declared a terrorist incident targeting a Hanukkah celebration at a park next to the beach on the first day of the Jewish festival of lights, the force confirmed.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns told a press conference: “At approximately 6.47 this evening, two individuals began firing on crowded a group of families on Bondi Beach at Archer Park.

“I very sadly need to report that, as of now, there are at least 12 individuals that have been killed.

“This attack was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah, what should have been a night of peace and joy celebrated in that community with families and supporters, has been shattered by this horrifying evil attack.”

Mr Minns confirmed one of the alleged gunmen has been killed while the other is in police custody.

“Our heart bleeds for Australia’s Jewish community tonight,” he added.

“I can only imagine the pain that they’re feeling right now to see their loved ones killed as they celebrate this ancient holiday.

“It’s a responsibility of all Australians to wrap their arms around Australia’s Jewish community and help them get through this incredibly difficult period.”

Bravery

Praising the actions of police and members of the public, Mr Minns told the press conference: “Tonight, saw extraordinary acts of personal courage and bravery from individuals in our community.

“And I think it’s worth remembering that in all of this evil, in all of this sadness, there are still wonderful, brave Australians that are prepared to risk their lives to help a complete stranger.”

Malcolm Lanyon, the commissioner of New South Wales Police said 29 people have been transported to various hospitals around the Sydney area, including two police officers.

“The condition of those officers and the others transported are serious, but there is a range of conditions,” Mr Lanyon said.

“Our thoughts, prayers and love go to all the families and all of those that were involved tonight.

“We know that there were many people there to celebrate a happy occasion, the celebration of Hanukkah, and there was well over a thousand people there when this took place.

“As a result of the circumstances of the incident tonight, at 9.36pm this evening, I declared this to be a terrorist incident.

“I have also authorised special powers under section Five and section six to ensure that if there is a third offender, and we are currently investigating, that at the moment, we will make sure that we prevent any further activity.

“I’m incredibly proud of the professionalism of our police and emergency service responders.

“We will focus to ensure that there is no further threat to the public.”

Explosive devices

Mr Lanyon said that “several improvised explosive devices” have been found in a car at Bondi Beach linked to the deceased gunman.

He said: “Shortly after the shooting occurred, police located a vehicle in Campbell Parade at Bondi, which we believe has several improvised explosive devices.

“We have our rescue bomb disposal unit there at the moment working on that.”

Mr Lanyon added that the deceased offender had been known to the authorities, but there had been no “specific threat”.

He said: “What I said is that we are aware of the person. That does not mean there was any specific threat posed by that person.

“If the police had had intelligence there was a risk to the community or to this event, we would have taken significant action.”

Retribution

Mr Lanyon has asked for calm to return to the communities affected following the shooting.

“This is a time where I want to make sure that there is no retribution.

“The police are investigating thoroughly. Allow the police to do our job.

“We will work closely with community, and I will continue to provide updates about the investigation as they go on.”

Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, also spoke at the conference in Canberra.

He said the Bondi Beach attack was “an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism”.

“This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith,” he said.

“An act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation, an attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian, and every Australian tonight will be like me, devastated on this attack on our way of life.

“There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation. Let me be clear, we will eradicate it.

“Amidst this vile act of violence and hate will emerge a moment of national unity where Australians across the board will embrace their fellow Australians of Jewish faith at this dark moment for our nation.

“Our police and security agencies are working to determine anyone associated with this outrage.”

‘Horrific’

The mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said the Metropolitan Police is increasing its visibility in Jewish communities ahead of any Hanukkah events in the wake of the Bondi Beach attack

In a post on X, Mr Khan said: “My thoughts and condolences – along with the rest of London – are with everyone affected by the horrific attack at Bondi Beach, Australia today.”

A statement from the force said: “At a time when London’s Jewish communities are coming together to begin the celebration of Hannukah, we know this attack will be the cause of not just terrible upset but also significant heightened concern about safety.

“We were already working closely with partners, including the Community Security Trust (CST), to provide an increased presence around synagogues and other community venues at this important time.

“While there is no information to suggest any link between the attack in Sydney and the threat level in London, this morning we are stepping up our police presence, carrying out additional community patrols and engaging with the Jewish community to understand what more we can do in the coming hours and days.

“We always encourage the public to be vigilant at events and in public places. If you see anything suspicious, trust your instincts and tell us.”

Protection

Hanukkah, also known as Chanukah, is an eight-day festival of light usually observed in December.

The Prime Minister is understood to have been in touch with Mr Albanese and the CST, a charity which provides protection for Jewish communities in the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer said in a post on X: “Chanukah should be a time of celebration and joy.

“The news that the Bondi Beach attack was an antisemitic terrorist attack against Jewish families at a Chanukah event is sickening.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families.

“The United Kingdom will always stand with Australia and the Jewish community. We are actively working with the CST on the policing of Chanukah events.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has told any British people caught up in the Bondi Beach shooting to contact the consulate for support.

In a post on X, she said: “The scenes from Bondi Beach are deeply shocking and distressing.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected and Australia’s emergency services.

“British nationals should follow local police and authorities’ advice and can contact the British Consulate General Sydney for support.”

Ms Cooper is understood to be in touch with her Australian counterpart Penny Wong about the incident.