At-risk adults to be offered vaccine against common respiratory infection

Nation.Cymru staff

More people in Wales at increased risk of serious illness from a common respiratory infection are to be offered a vaccine.

Adults aged 65 to 74 who are immunosuppressed or have chronic respiratory disease will become eligible for the RSV vaccine under a time-limited extension of the NHS programme during September.

The vaccine is already routinely offered to people aged 75 and over, as well as during pregnancy to help protect babies during their first months of life.

Public Health Wales said evidence showed people aged over 65 with weakened immune systems or chronic respiratory conditions faced a similar risk of hospitalisation from RSV as those aged over 75.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) usually causes a mild illness such as a cough or cold in adults, but can lead to pneumonia and other serious health problems in older and more vulnerable people.

It can also worsen existing heart and lung conditions.

In Wales, RSV is estimated to cause between 700 and 1,000 hospital admissions among people aged over 75 each year, as well as up to 9,000 GP appointments.

The NHS vaccination programme was introduced in Wales in September 2024.

A study led by Public Health Wales alongside other UK teams subsequently found vaccination reduced the risk of hospital admission from RSV by around 75% among people aged 75 to 79 during the winter of 2024-25.

RSV-related hospital admissions among that age group also fell by more than 13% between October 2024 and April 2025, despite the vaccination programme still being in its early stages.

Dr Christopher Johnson, head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said: “We have strong evidence that the RSV vaccine works. It reduces the risk of ending up in hospital with RSV by around 75 per cent, helping protect older adults from serious illness.

“By expanding free access to more people aged 65 to 74 who are at higher risk, we can help keep more people healthy and out of hospital, particularly during the winter months when RSV is most dangerous.

“If you’re eligible, I strongly encourage you to get vaccinated when you’re invited.”

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