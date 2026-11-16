Auctioneer honoured with prestigious award after four decades in farming

Nation.Cymru Staff

An auctioneer who has spent more than four decades supporting the country’s farming communities has been recognised with one of Welsh agriculture’s most prestigious awards.

The John Gittins Memorial Award for outstanding contributions to the Welsh sheep industry has been awarded this year to auctioneer and land agent Glandon Lewis, of Llanfair Caereinion.

Raised on a mixed livestock farm at Dolanog, he developed a lifelong passion for farming and rural life, and has since dedicated more than four decades to serving the rural and agricultural communities of Montgomeryshire and beyond.

After studying Rural Estate Management at the Royal Agricultural College, Cirencester, he qualified as a chartered surveyor before returning to Norman Lloyd & Co, Welshpool in 1987, which has now merged with Morris Marshall and Poole.

Glandon has sold all classes of livestock across numerous markets, and has also been closely involved with the Welsh Mule sheep industry for more than 40 years.

In 2022, he was elected president of the Welsh NSA Sheep Event, held at Red House, Aberhafesp, and he has also served as president of both Llanfair Show and Llanfyllin Show in recent years.

Throughout his career, he has supported farmers through significant industry challenges, including BSE, Foot and Mouth Disease, Bluetongue, and more recent cross-border trading issues.

He is a strong advocate for livestock markets, recognising their important role in providing stability, setting market trends and ensuring fair competition for buyers and sellers.

Beyond his professional achievements, Glandon has made a significant contribution to rural culture and community life, with his family often performing music together as Teulu Moeldrehearn.

His musical career has included involvement with Cwmni Theatr Maldwyn in its early days and later with Cut Lloi.

Alongside his wife, Sioned, he continues to farm and manage a holiday-let business, while remaining actively involved in the agricultural show circuit.

The judging panel for this year’s award comprised Dafydd Parry Jones, representing the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Richard Thomas, from the Welsh Mule Sheep Breeders Association Ltd and John Yeomans, from the National Sheep Association Wales.

The judges said the standard of nominations was outstanding, and after interviewing a shortlist of three candidates, they were impressed by the achievements of all those shortlisted.

Glandon will be presented with the award, sponsored by the Welsh Mule Sheep Breeders Association, at the Royal Welsh Winter Fair on Monday, 30 November.

For more information about the Winter Fair, or to purchase tickets, visit their site here.