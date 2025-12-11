Audiology patients in Wales to receive local hearing care

Audiology patients will receive faster and more convenient hearing care as part of radical reform of audiology services across Wales.

Under the new Welsh Government plans, a range of hearing services will be moved from hospitals into local communities.

It comes following successful models already delivering results across north Wales and in the Swansea Bay University Health Board area.

Welsh minister hope the transformation will reduce pressure on hospital ENT departments, GP surgeries and community nursing services.

The changes will ensure older people can access specialist hearing care closer to home alongside earwax removal services.

Audiology services are the last part of primary care services to undergo such reform, which includes upskilling community-based clinicians.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles visited the Cwmtawe Medical Group Primary Care Centre in Swansea to see the new approach in action.

The centre provides people with direct access to specialist care in their community, reducing unnecessary hospital referrals and waiting times.

Miles said: “Extending many audiology appointments from hospitals to local services will improve access and efficiency.

“I’m delighted to see this happening already in Swansea and to see how many people are having an easier and faster experience accessing the services they need on their doorstep.”

A patient from Morriston, who received his hearing assessment, hearing aid advice and regular removal of a wax build up in the Clydach Primary Care Audiology service said: “I’m so grateful I have been able to receive this service locally, rather than having to travel to Singleton Hospital. It has been key for me to be able to manage normal living.

“The face-to-face service with the audiologists at Clydach has been excellent, the booking process is always so straightforward and the access to services is flexible to suit my needs.”

Addressing hearing loss early has significant health benefits beyond improved hearing.

Research shows timely hearing interventions can help prevent other serious health issues amongst older people such as dementia and falls.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s award-winning mobile audiology unit travels to 23 locations, including libraries, GP surgeries and supermarkets, bringing hearing tests, hearing aid repairs, tinnitus counselling and cochlear implant support to communities across north Wales.

Jane Wild, Consultant Clinical Scientist and Head of Adult Audiology Services at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “The van has been out and about for nearly twelve months, delivering high quality specialist audiology services closer to people’s homes and within local communities.

“Patients are telling us that they really value the service being provided and that it is making it easier for them to access NHS audiology care.”

The Welsh Government says all seven health boards will develop plans to implement the new audiology service models over the next three years.