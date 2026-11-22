Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

A cash strapped council has said its choice to fund the Diocese of Wrexham’s contribution to a new super-school was a joint decision.

As Flintshire Council wrestles with budget planning for next year – it faces a predicted £27.866m financial black hole in 2027/28 – it was challenged to reveal who was responsible for suggesting that the authority voluntarily take on an £8.35m contribution to the project that should have been paid by the Diocese.

The question was raised in a Notice of Motion before the authority on Tuesday by Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Andrew Parkhurst on behalf of Cllr David Coggins Cogan.

It asked Flintshire’s Cabinet directly who was responsible for the decision for Flintshire to take on the additional financial responsibility for the Catholic super-school.

The plans will see the closure of Catholic primary schools St David’s, St Anthony’s and St Mary’s plus St Richard Gwyn High School and the construction of a £55 million 3-18 Voluntary Aided super-school in Flint.

The Welsh Government’s Sustainable Communities for Learning Fund will meet 85% of the cost with the other 15% due to be paid by the Diocese. But before the process was even made public plans were formed for Flintshire County Council to fund the Diocese’s contribution.

This has been a bone of contention for some time as the £8.35m – which Flintshire County Council will borrow – will see the council repay more than £30m over 50 years.

Recent Catholic school building projects in Bangor and Wrexham have seen the Diocese meet its financial obligation without council contributions.

“This matter is very simple really,” said Cllr Parkhurst. “This council is suggesting it ought to bear the 15% contribution of the Roman Catholic school proposals which would ordinarily be borne by the Diocese of Wrexham.

“The Diocese has paid its contribution in Bangor and it has paid it in Wrexham but not seemingly in Flintshire.

“So this motion just asks who made that decision? Was it the officers? Was it a Cabinet decision or was it a Diocesan proposal which was accepted by the council? We’ve asked this question many times and we haven’t had a clear answer.”

Cllr Mared Eastwood, Cabinet Member for Education, Welsh Language, Culture and Leisure, said the authority was committed to treating all children the same.

“Council operates on a principle of equality of opportunity for all our residents, which is why we support our Voluntary Aided schools in the same way as the local authority schools,” she said.

“This principle of equality is enshrined in our strategic equality objectives of a diversity and equality policy implemented in 2019.

“Local authorities in Wales routinely fund capital works at VA schools and this ensures they are treated consistently with community schools in council-wide capital planning.

“Strategic reasons for the removal of a governing body contribution barrier are it reduces reliance on voluntary fundraising or mandatory contributions that historically presented financial hurdles for VA schools and enables local authorities to plan school places holistically, including faith schools.

“This is not about bricks and mortar, it is about children and their opportunities. We invest in learners and educational outcomes, not postcodes, not ownership models and not school labels.

“This has not been the result of a single decision but rather reflects our custom and practice as a council.”

Leader of the True Independents Cllr Carol Ellis was not buying it however.

“So basically, the answer we were given is that no single decision was made.,” she said. “No single decision was made either by officers or by Cabinet or the Diocese – it was a joint decision.

“I’ll share with you the questions I get asked by residents – is Flintshire in a better position than Wrexham and Bangor to contribute £8.35 million?

“We’re always hearing what a poorly funded local authority we are in comparison to others in Wales – so I’ve been asked to explain why the Diocese aren’t contributing.

“It’s not about faith, it’s about the contribution. Is Flintshire in a position to actually say to the Diocese ‘we don’t need your contribution, you may have had it from Wrexham and Bangor but it’s okay’?

“One thing has been said to me the Catholic Church is one of the richest organisations in the world. Flintshire County Council currently is not – unless we’re going to get a marvellous settlement this year.

“I’m being asked will this impact on the services in Flintshire and I would like the answer. People are asking a simple question and so far we haven’t received an adequate answer.”

Flintshire People’s Voice Cllr Carolyn Preece – who sits on the Education, Youth and Culture Overview and Scrutiny Committee – said the decision amounted to discrimination against Flintshire taxpayers.

“If you look at this in black and white, this is purely about the principles of equity and equality and discrimination,” she said, “We do not want to be a county whose residents get discriminated against.

“You’ve got two county councils who had that share of money from the Diocese. We don’t want to be the poor relative.

“It has nothing to do with VA schools. This principle would be the same wherever that amount of money is being given by the Diocese in other counties.

“Who made the decision for our county, our residents, our families, to pay that amount of money, which is going to be with us for 50 years? Why do those other counties not have to pay this money?

“That is what this motion is about. Who made that decision against the residents of Flintshire?”

Despite their arguments, the motion was defeated 27 votes to 24.