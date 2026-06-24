Automatic voter registration set for Wales-wide rollout ahead of 2027 elections

Nation.Cymru staff

Wales is set to introduce automatic voter registration across all local authorities ahead of the 2027 local government elections after pilot schemes were judged a success.

The Welsh Government has laid regulations that will allow the new system to be rolled out nationwide, following trials in Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd, Newport and Powys.

An independent evaluation by the Electoral Commission found the pilot programmes had worked successfully, paving the way for the changes, which are expected to come into force this autumn.

Under the new arrangements, councils will use data-matching systems to identify people who are eligible to vote but are not currently registered.

Potential voters will be notified and given the opportunity to opt out before being added to the local government electoral register.

The Welsh Government says the move is designed to improve both the accuracy and completeness of electoral registers, helping more people take part in local democracy.

Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning Siân Gwenllian said: “Wales is leading the way on Automatic Voter Registration in the UK.

“These regulations will help improve both the accuracy and completeness of the local government electoral register and are an important step towards strengthening our democracy.”

The minister added: “I would like to thank the Electoral Commission, the Association of Electoral Administrators and the Electoral Registration Officers and their teams for their invaluable help in developing AVR in Wales.

“I am grateful in advance for their continued co-operation as we prepare to implement it across all Welsh local authorities.

“We will continue to work closely with the electoral community to ensure the rollout is delivered carefully and effectively, providing the necessary support to all local authorities.”

The rollout forms part of a wider programme of electoral reforms introduced in Wales in recent years, including extending the vote in local elections to 16 and 17-year-olds and qualifying foreign nationals.

If approved, the regulations will ensure automatic voter registration is in place across Wales in time for voters to take part in the 2027 local government elections.