Automatic voter registration set to get underway

Chris Haines ICNN Senedd reporter

Wales will become the first part of the UK to bring in automatic voter registration when pilots get underway next month.

Jayne Bryant, Wales’ local government secretary, said Carmarthenshire, Gwynedd, Newport and Powys will pilot automatic registration between December 2024 and September 2025.

She told the Senedd that the Electoral Commission will evaluate the pilots before a wider roll out, with an estimated 400,000 people set to be added to the register in Wales.

Ms Bryant suggested UK Government colleagues will be watching closely, with Labour committed to following Wales’ lead to add millions more people to the electoral roll.

Responding to the statement about elections on November 19, the Conservatives’ Darren Millar questioned whether automatic registration will lead to an increase in engagement.

He said: “I don’t actually think it’s going to deliver a significant change in the turnout figures.”

‘Under-engaged’

But Plaid Cymru’s Peredur Owen Griffiths supported the “simple” measure, arguing it will make participating in Senedd and council elections more accessible for everyone.

He said: “It will ensure that people in Wales, particularly young voters and qualifying foreign citizens, remain on the electoral roll without the risk of unknowingly dropping off. It will also help enfranchise groups that are often under-represented and under-engaged in politics.”

Mr Millar also raised alarm about the “shocking” state of town and community councils after a report warned challenges threaten the very foundation of local democracy.

The Tory, who started as a town councillor, said: “It is, frankly, pretty shocking that three quarters of people don’t face elections and that 16% of the seats on our town and community councils are not even contested.

“They are things that we do need to address, that we need to get to grips with, otherwise, frankly, we need to ask ourselves the question as to whether that tier of local government is actually something that should continue, frankly.”

‘Barking’

Ms Bryant said the Welsh Government would consider any necessary reforms of town and community councils following an ongoing Senedd local government committee inquiry.

Turning to principal councils, she said ministers gave local authorities the option to choose between first past the post and the single transferable vote (STV) electoral systems in 2021.

Calling for feedback to ensure the choice is viable, she noted that no council has taken up the option – with Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys rejecting STV following consultations.

Mr Millar said: “I find it fascinating that Plaid Cymru in Ceredigion and in Gwynedd don’t like the single transferable vote when their own members in this chamber, of course, keep barking on about the importance of STV at all levels.”

Mr Owen Griffiths sought to set the record straight, saying: “The majority voted ‘for’ in Gwynedd, but you need a supermajority to be able to get over the line, so it meant that the Plaid group were in favour but didn’t quite get there.”

‘Barriers’

He urged the Welsh Government to introduce a proportional system for council elections by 2032 to bring Wales in line with Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Owen Griffiths also raised concerns about voter ID requirements introduced by the previous UK Government, saying: “These requirements, rather than protecting democracy, risked undermining it by creating unnecessary barriers for citizens to engage in politics.”

Ms Bryant assured Senedd members that the Welsh Government remains committed to not introducing voter ID for devolved elections.

Responding to last week’s Electoral Commission report on harassment and abuse in July’s general election, Ms Bryant said too many candidates experience unacceptable behaviour.

She said legislation will be updated to exempt safety costs from spending limits for Welsh elections in line with a recommendation following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

