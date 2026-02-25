Average UK household spends more than £6,000 a year on food shops

Jules Millward

The average UK household is now spending nearly £119 per week on food shopping, research finds. That amounts to more than £6,000 per year.

And the cost of living has significantly increased prices for Brits. Research finds the average food bill is £1,144 per year, or £22 per week, more expensive than in 2024. That’s a 23% increase, according to new research from personal finance experts, Confused.com.

This is significantly higher than the cumulative inflation rate over the same period, which rose by 6-8% since the start of 2024(1).

For many households, paying for the ‘big’ food shop each week is a costly chore, amounting to £98, on average. For nearly 2 in 5 (38%), this weekly bill totals an average of £101 or more. However, 93% of adults claim they also have to do a weekly ‘top up’ between shops, adding another £21 to their weekly costs.

While the average UK household currently spends £119 per week, weekly food bills cost much more for larger families. Families with 1 child pay an average of £138 in total, while families with 2 children pay £161. The cost rises to around £170 for those with 3 more children.

The amount these families have seen their weekly food bills increase varies, too. For example, a 1-child household is now paying an average of £26 per week more compared to 2 years ago, on average. This increases to a £28 hike for a 2 children household and around £30 extra for families with 3 children or more.

Sacrifices

This significant shift in costs has meant many Brits have had to make sacrifices to their shopping list. More than 3 in 5 (61%) claim they’ve had to cut back on buying certain items, such as snacks or treats (30%), fresh meat or meat alternatives (21%), or alcohol (19%).

And the impact rising food costs are having on Brits doesn’t stop there. Nearly 3 in 4 (72%) have had to make sacrifices when it comes to other financial commitments in the past 2 years. More than 2 in 5 (42%) UK adults claim the increase in the cost of food has affected their ability to save. A further 2 in 5 (41%) said it has impacted their personal spending too.

Meanwhile, more than 1 in 4 (28%) have had to cut back on days out, and 22% have limited the amount they spend on holidays. More than a seventh (16%) say clearing their debt is negatively affecting their well-being.

But what is setting people back the most when it comes to their food bills? According to the research, meat is the most costly item on people’s shopping lists, at £16 on average per week. This is followed by alcohol (£14) and frozen items (£12). Meanwhile, fish, fresh vegetables, dry foods, dairy items or alternatives and household essentials all set people back £11 per week, on average.

At the other end of the scale, bread is the cheapest item, at just £8 spent per week, on average. This is followed by other bakery items, with a weekly cost of £9.

With weekly food shops coming in at a very high price for households, many are taking measures to cut costs where they can. More than half (55%) will use loyalty rewards or vouchers to save money, while nearly half (46%) will purchase own-brand items, which often come at a lower price compared to branded labels. Two-fifths (41%) will also look at the price per unit on items to find the best value for their money. Bargain hunting is also very popular, with over a third (38%) buying yellow sticker items where they can, and a third (33%) will shop at budget supermarkets instead to save the pennies.

Increasingly costly

With the cost of living continuing to affect so many households, it’s likely that many will continue to see their food bills increase for years to come. To support Brits and their families, Nicola Morgan, personal finance expert at Confused.com, offers tips for shoppers to save money at the tills:

“Food shops are a weekly necessity that has become increasingly costly for Brits. Buying fresh items like meat, fish, fruit and vegetables in particular amounts to a significant amount of money spent each week – but these are things we shouldn’t have to go without. It’s important we look for ways to save money so we can keep enjoying the foods we love.

“There are a number of ways to save money when it comes to the weekly food shop, such as:

“Sign up for store loyalty or rewards schemes: These allow you to save money in multiple ways, such as accumulating points to exchange for money-off vouchers, or through regular rewards or discounts on certain items.

“Prepare before you shop: This helps you to keep track of everything you’re buying and avoid any impulsive purchases. Meal prepping for the week also helps you to see where you could make meals using the same ingredients, so you’re buying less overall.

“Check unit prices: Most supermarkets will display the price per unit for each item. Where multiple sizes of items are available, looking at the price per unit helps you to understand if you’re getting the best value for your money. So while the bigger item may be more expensive, it usually will have a lower cost per unit, meaning it will last longer.

“Shop online: Where you can, opting for click and collect or home delivery means you’re sticking to your list and less likely to buy items you don’t need – you can also often sort items by price and deals for a quicker way to see where savings can be made.

“Small changes to the way you shop can go a long way to helping you save money at the tills, without having to sacrifice spending elsewhere. But one thing you should never do – shop when you’re hungry!”