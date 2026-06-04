Avian Influenza Prevention Zone lifted in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

The all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone has been lifted after the risk of bird flu transmission from wild birds to captive flocks fell to a low level.

Mandatory biosecurity measures for poultry and other captive birds were introduced across Wales in January 2025 in response to concerns about the spread of avian influenza.

The Welsh Government said the decision to remove the remaining restrictions follows the latest outbreak assessment, which downgraded the risk of transmission from wild birds to kept birds across Great Britain from “medium” to “low”.

The move has been coordinated with equivalent decisions in England and Scotland.

Mandatory housing measures for birds had already been removed in April, with the remaining biosecurity requirements now also ending.

Despite the easing of restrictions, bird keepers are being warned not to become complacent.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales Richard Irvine said: “I am pleased the latest reduction in avian influenza risk means we are now able to lift the all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone.

“This is good news for our bird keepers, and I would like to thank the sector, who have worked hard and shown great vigilance through a sustained and challenging period.”

However, he stressed that a lower risk level did not mean the threat had disappeared.

“I also want to be very clear that low risk does not mean no risk.

“Avian influenza remains a serious disease, and we know that conditions can change. I urge every bird keeper, no matter the size or type of flock, to keep protecting their birds, from bird flu and other diseases.”

Biosecurity

The Welsh Government is continuing to advise poultry and bird keepers to maintain good hygiene and biosecurity measures, including keeping areas clean, limiting access to birds and their housing, minimising contact with wild birds, and regularly disinfecting equipment, clothing and footwear.

Bird keepers are also being urged to report any suspected signs of disease promptly to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

The Welsh Government said it would continue to monitor the bird flu situation closely and provide updated guidance if circumstances change.

Further information, including biosecurity self-assessment checklists for small flocks, commercial poultry keepers and game bird keepers, is available on the Welsh Government website.