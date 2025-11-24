Award success for Welsh writer with MS

A south Wales woman who lives with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is celebrating her writing success after her short story won the Oxford Flash Fiction Prize’s New Voice Award and was selected for publication.

Sharon Hier, a Group Coordinator with the MS Society Swansea and District Group, first discovered her passion for writing through an online creative writing course funded by MS Society Cymru.

After her story, Mrs Mabli and the Weather Committee, won the Oxford Prize, Sharon has built on the success by coming runner-up award in the Creative Writing Ink Short Story Competition 2025.

Two of her other stories have also been short-listed for a separate competition, and she will be reading excerpts from both stories at a Zoom presentation on 6th December.

The MS Society Cymru’s programme of funded courses has supported people affected by MS across Wales, giving them the chance to explore creativity, build confidence and connect with others.

Sharon said: “The course introduced me to a tutor who gave me the confidence to believe in my abilities. That support helped me achieve my Creative Writing degree and multiple competition wins. I’m chuffed to share these achievements.

“I couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of my family. Never underestimate the power of believing in yourself and having the courage to give things a go. Now, to find an agent for my novels…”

Sharon’s winning story is now available to read online and will appear in a printed anthology due for release in early 2026.

Shelley Elgin, Director of MS Society Cymru, said: “Sharon’s achievements are a wonderful testament to her talent and determination. MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, impacting how people move, think, and feel. Symptoms are different for everybody and often invisible, and many people experience fatigue, pain, or mobility issues.

“Our creative writing programme has provided vital support for people living with MS, helping them build confidence, develop new skills, and express themselves. Sharon’s success shows what can happen when people are given the space and encouragement to follow their passions and it’s exactly why we remain committed to supporting people affected by MS across Wales.”

The MS Society Cymru continues to offer creative, wellbeing and respite opportunities for people affected by MS across Wales, including courses, community activities and its Breathing Space short break programme.

For information on support available for people affected by MS, visit the MS Society’s site here.