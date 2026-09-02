Award winning caravan park’s success prompts demand for more pitches

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

An award winning caravan site has been given the thumbs up to expand its tourism facilities in north Wales.

Anglesey County Council planners have permitted a full application for an extension to the existing Maes Carafanau Penbryn touring caravan park to create 11 new self-contained motorhomes and self-contained touring caravan pitches.

The decision follows a previous successful appeal over a rejected plan for a change of use of land for 43 caravans.

The latest application at Lon Pentracha described 11 pitches to be used by self-contained motorhomes and touring caravans.

It was made by Richard Evans of Maes Carafanau Penbryn, through the agent Berwyn Owen, of Berllan Properties.

The application described how a former planning application to develop a touring caravan park for 43 pitches had been “refused permission” in July 2023. An appeal went in and this was successful in June 2024.

It added: “The permission originally granted at appeal was for 43 touring pitches and the Pre-Application advice sought direction on a possible increase in number of an additional 11 touring pitches.

“Overall the Pre-App advice indicated that the principle of the development is considered acceptable.”

It also described how the established family run business Maes Carafanau Penbryn had been laid out with hardstanding and fully serviced pitches throughout.

“It also includes a high quality amenity block and other features of a family/rural touring caravan park,” it stated.

“These include a free range hen house to facilitate sales of fresh eggs, a children’s play area, a dog walking area and waste recycling facilities.”

The main site remains an enclosed area extending to some 0.9 hectares, the plans said. The newer application site concerned a 0.34 hectares area of agricultural land used for dog walking.

The proposal described the creation of a small extension to the west of the existing park and immediately adjoining, comprising 11 additional pitches, fully serviced as with the main site.

The access road within the site was described as a one way system with “sufficient width at the entrance to accommodate passing caravans/motorhomes”.

It added: “There has never been any incidence of vehicular conflict within the site and this small addition is unlikely to change that position. This has proven to be a highly successful touring caravan park set within a highly sustainable location.

“Indeed the park has won a national award from Campsites.co.uk as the best (touring Caravan Park) newcomer in the UK. This is a credit to the owners and its success has of course prompted the demand for further pitches.”

The council’s planning portal lists the decision as ‘permitted’ dated August 25, 2026.

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